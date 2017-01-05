Seattle Reign sign goalkeeper Madalyn Schiffel

The Seattle Reign officially announced today that they have signed goalkeeper Madalyn Schiffel for the 2017 NWSL season. The Reign officially obtained the rights to the goalkeeper in a trade with the Washington Spirit back in November. The trade involved sending Christine Nairn and Schiffel to the Reign in exchange for Havana Solaun and the 3rd and 36th overall picks in the 2017 NWSL College Draft and Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Schiffel at USF and overseas

The goalkeeper spent her four years of college soccer playing for the University of San Francisco. The 5’9” California native set single-season school records for wins with 13, shutouts with 9, and minutes played in goal with 1,865. She was selected 34th overall in the 2016 NWSL College Draft by the Washington Spirit.

Despite being drafted to the Spirit, the goalkeeper spent 2016 playing for Avaldsnes IL in the Norwegian Toppserien. She helped the club finish second place in the league. Her team finished with 18 wins on the season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Madalyn Schiffel made her mark at the University of San Francisco. | Source: Placer United

Ready to work with the Reign

“To be back in the States on the west coast, in a beautiful and progressive city, could not be any more ideal,” Schiffel told media. “As a person and player, this upcoming season will bring many opportunities for growth. I am thankful for this privilege and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Most recently, Schiffel has been named to the U-23 USWNT camp roster for January. In previous years, she has been part of the youth national team system at the U-20 and U-23 levels.

The Seattle Reign finished fifth overall last season with a record of eight wins, six draws and six losses. They enter the draft with three draft picks overall. They are in the first, third and fourth rounds.