Chioma Ubogagu traded to Orlando Pride

Chioma Ubogagu has been traded to the Orlando Pride after one season with the Houston Dash. (Source: Trask Smith)

It has been announced today that the Houston Dash have traded forward Chioma Ubogagu to the Orlando Pride ahead of the 2017 NWSL season. In exchange, the Dash receive the Pride’s natural third round pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft.

Ubogagu’s one season with Houston

Previously, the Stanford product was drafted by Sky Blue FC in the 2015 NWSL College Draft. Instead of joining Sky Blue for the 2015 season, she decided to play for English side Arsenal Ladies. The Dallas native returned to the states and joined the Houston Dash in January of last year via trade with Sky Blue FC.

She played in 15 NWSL matches for the Houston Dash, making her debut on opening night in the Dash’s 3-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. She scored a goal and collected an assist in the club’s 2-1 victory at FC Kansas City in May of last year, and she earned title of Player of the Week for her performance in that match.

Ubogagu in a match against FC Kansas City. | Source: Trask Smith

“It is always difficult to trade a player like Chioma. She will bring a lot of pace and tenacity to Orlando,” head coach Randy Waldrum said in the Dash’s press release. “She was also a great ambassador for the club in the community and we wish her the best moving forward.”

Pride excited for attacking addition

The 24-year-old is the second attacking player to be added to the Pride’s roster for the upcoming season. They added University of Connecticut forward Rachel Hill last week in another trade. In the Pride’s press release, head coach Tom Sermanni said:

“Chioma is a mobile, skilled player that has tremendous potential and possesses qualities that will be a big asset to our team. With a history of success at Stanford and at the U23 level, we’re happy to add another forward with a nose for the goal.”



