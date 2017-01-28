Amandine Henry on short-term loan to Paris Saint Germain

Portland Thorns midfielder Amandine Henry will be on a short team loan to Paris Saint Germain. (Source: NWSLSoccer.com)

The Portland Thorns announced earlier today that midfielder and French international Amandine Henry will be on a short-term loan to Division 1 Féminine Paris Saint Germain.

Henry’s decorated French history

The French native previously spent nine seasons with PSG’s league rivals Lyon before joining National Women’s Soccer League side Portland Thorns in 2016. In her time with Lyon, she helped the club win back-to-back UEFA Women’s Champions League titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12. She started and played the full 90 minutes in the championship match for both years. On top of that, Henry helped the club win eight league titles as well as the Women’s French Cup four times.

Henry competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics. | Pedro Vilela - Getty Images

On the international level, the midfielder was runner up for the 2015-16 UEFA Best Women’s Player title in Europe for her accomplishments for both club and country. She was also shortlisted for the Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016 award. Henry claimed the Silver Ball at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and was selected to the inaugural FIFPro Women’s World XI later that year.

Solid addition to the Thorns

The 27-year-old helped the Portland Thorns earn their first-ever NWSL Shield in her first season in 2016, when she joined mid-NWSL season after finishing her time with Lyon. She recorded one assist in nine matches for the Portland Thorns. She also was called up to the France National Team for the 2016 Olympics during the summer, where she started all four matches for the French side.

PSG a successful club for Henry

Henry’s new club, Paris Saint Germain, has been part of the Division 1 Féminine for 15 consecutive seasons and won the Women's French Cup in the 2009-10 season. The club also made it to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in the 2014-15 season where they lost 2-1 to German side FFC Frankfurt.