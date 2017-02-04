Washington Spirit announces preseason matches

The Spirit as they gather to celebrate a goal in a match against Houston Dash. (Source: NWSL)

As the 2017 NWSL season is right around the corner. The Washington Spirit is in preparation as they released their preseason schedule. The first preseason match is planned to take place against Penn State on March 18th, followed by three other games.

Preseason match details

Within the four matches before the season, the Spirit is scheduled to play in Virginia for the first time on April 8th. The preseason matches will be free as spectators gather to watch where the Spirit stands.

The general schedule for these matches is as follows:

Saturday, March 18 vs. Penn State at Maryland SoccerPlex – 2:00 p.m. (Gates open 1:00 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25 vs. North Carolina at Evergreen Sportsplex – 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1 vs. Duke at Maryland SoccerPlex – 2:00 p.m. (Gates open 1:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 8 vs. Virginia – 7:00 p.m. (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

Ticket information can be found on the official site for the Washington Spirit.

Forward Olivia Wagner (center) in a preseason match against Penn State. | Source: Tony Quinn/Washington Spirit

Penn State

Penn State, the 2015 NCAA Champions is the first team out of the four to compete against the Spirit, there are many connections between the two teams. Former Spirit defender Ali Krieger is a Penn State alum as well as current players such as midfielder Joanna Lohman and defender Whitney Church.

Several players such as Rose Chandler, Maddie Ellison, Kaleigh Riehl, and Emily Ogle participated in the 2016 Spirit Collegiate Academy as well as the U.S U-20 Women's World Cup team. With these players still attending Penn State, this preseason match will allow the, to experience play at a higher intensity of the game.

University of North Carolina

The Spirt's second match will be against the UNC, who unlike Penn State, has won 22 NCAA Championship titles. Although it is just a preseason match, North Carolina will definitely give the Spirit a challenge as they are a strong team and even made it to the semifinal round of the College Cup this past season.

In the 2017 NWSL College Draft, midfielder Cameron Castleberry, who is a senior at UNC, was the 36th pick in he draft. She was chosen by the Spirit as one out of their three picks.

Duke University

With Duke University being the third match they have an advantage of what to expect. Imani Dorsey, Mia Gyau, Kayla McCoy, and Casey Martinez are Duke players who participated in the 2016 Spirit Reserves.

These players also have the advantage of not going in blind with no expectation or experience. They have insight to the Spirit's tactics and can make the most of it to have successful results.

University of Virginia

The Spirit will be playing against Virginia for the first time this April in preparation for their season. Although the University of Virginia didn't achieve the NCAA Championship this past year, they did make it to the third round of the tournament.

Defender Annaugh Madsen, who is a sophomore at UVA played in this year's Spirit Collegiate Academy.

As this is the first match between both teams, the intensity and expectations are high to see what team will fight to make it on top.