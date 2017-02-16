Orlando Pride re-sign four players

Tom Sermanni is pleased to re-sign and bring back four players that helped Orlando in their first season of NWSL play | Source: Alex Menendez - Getty Images

The Orlando Pride announced on Thursday the re-signing of four of their players. The details of the contracts were not listed by the team. With the decision being made for the 2017 NWSL season, Pride Head Coach Tom Sermanni noted:

"We’re delighted to bring back this group of players that made up a strong portion of our inaugural roster. With the re-signing of these players, paired with the acquisitions we’ve made during the offseason, I’m confident in the talent and competitiveness we’ve compiled for the upcoming NWSL season.”

The following four players will continue playing with the Pride for the upcoming season.

Jasmyne Spencer

Before coming to the Pride, Spencer signed with the Washington Spirit for the inaugural NWSL season in 2013. The following year, she was signed by the Western New York Flash, which is now known as North Carolina Courage.

She was then selected as the fourth pick in the 2015 Expansion draft by the Pride. In her first season playing for the Pride, Spencer scored four goals as she participated in all 20 games. One of her most memorable game-winning goals took place in a game against Houston Dash and was recognized as the Goal of the Week.

Jasmyne Spencer (right) against the Western New York Flash | Source: Bernie Walls - VAVEl USA

This past October, she played in Australia for the third consecutive season playing in the Westfield W-League, this time with Canberra United. At the conclusion of Westfield W-League play, she officially makes her return to the Pride for the 2017 season.

Maddy Evans

Midfielder Maddy Evans was with the Boston Breakers when she came into the 2013 NWSL College Draft. While not immediately signed by the team, she was called up as an amateur player when international players were called to their respective national team. With the Breakers Evans was playing as a midfielder and defender. She was selected by the Pride during the 2015 NWSL Expansion draft with the ninth overall pick. With the Pride, she is specifically a midfielder and started 16 out of the 20 games and also participated in the W-League.

Toni Pressley

Similar to Evans, defender Toni Pressley was selected by the Pride's with the eighth pick in the expansion draft, previously playing for the Dash. She has also played with Flash as well as the Spirit. She has also played with on the youth international level with the US U-17 and U-18 teams. This past season Pressley started in 11 games and made 14 appearances as she logged 1,027 minutes with the Pride.

Aubrey Bledsoe

The 25-year-old goalkeeper previously played for Sky Blue FC before being selected by the Pride with the tenth and final pick of the 2015 Expansion Draft. She appeared in one game with the Pride but broke her leg and was out for the season. She saw a total of 90 minutes on the field and made two saves as well as gave up two goals. In her career, Bledsoe has made two appearances, logged 98 minutes and allowed three goals.