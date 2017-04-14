Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride Live Stream Score and Commentary in NWSL

Portland's Key: With Portland's midfield and backline remaining intact, if they are able to maintain possession in the midfield, they will be able to reduce the speed of the game that Orlando will be looking for. By slowing the game, they will be able to become more precise with their passes and might be able to crack the extra strength the Pride has put in back.

Orlando's Key: With the extra players in the back, the Pride will have more of a chance to get something moving up front provided coach Tom Sermanni stays away from the 3-back he was using during the pre-season games. If he uses a normal formation, a 4-back, I think the Thorns will be hard pressed to get a shot on goal and will have to watch the turnover balls due to the speed from the Pride's front line.

The Thorns will be a tough fight for the Pride since the Thorns midfield and backline are virtually untouched but the Pride has also picked up strength in their backline and has picked up speed and depth in the front.

Thorns forward Tobin Heath has announced she will be missing the first game of the season due to an injury sustained during the off-season.

Portland is also showing changes in their roster. Britt Eckerstrom was picked up from the North Carolina Courage after they lost Michelle Betos to Valarenga in Norway. Kat Williamson retired leaving another hole to fill. None of the 2017 College Draftees made the roster.

The Pride's biggest change was the acquisition of famed Brazilian forward, Marta. Although Marta was just recently picked up, she is rumored to be available for this game.

Orlando is starting the season looking to better their dismal ninth place finish in the 2016 NWSL season. The off-season brought change within the back line getting help with the signing of USWNT defender Ali Kreiger and Australian National player Alanna Kennedy. Two rookies acquired in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, midfielder Nickolette Driesse and forward Danica Evans, have also made their way onto the 2017 NWSL season roster. Alex Morgan will not be playing as she is in France playing with Olympique Lyonnais until June when her contract is up.

This will be one of four games being played on Saturday with a fifth being played on Sunday. You can get all your gameday previews at VAVEL USA.

This will be the first game being broadcast with NWSL's newest television broadcasting partner, Lifetime. Lifetime will be broadcasting one game a week on Saturdays. This game will kickoff at 3 PM EST and all other Lifetime Game of the Week will kickoff at 4 PM.

Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage the 2017 National Women's Soccer League opening weekend game between the Portland Thorns and the Orlando Pride. My name is George Burkett and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-game analysis, roster updates, and any news that happens right here on VAVEL. This game will be televised on Lifetime and will stream live at lifetime.com.