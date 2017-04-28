Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars Live Stream Score Commentary in NWSL (0-0)

Portland Thorns FC 1 - 2 Chicago Red Stars

Prediction: The games between these two teams are always full of goals and so far, the Thorns have come out on top each time the Red Stars have come to Providence Park. This may be the day that Chicago find a way to win in Portland though and set their stall out for another playoff run. It'll be close but I think Chicago may just edge it.

The referee assignments are out with Ramy Touchan being the center official for this one and he will be assisted by Chris Elliott and Eduardo Jeff on the sidelines. The fourth official on the day will be Cephas Quartson.

Projected Lineup for Chicago Red Stars (4-5-1): Naeher; Gilliland, Johnston, Johnson, Short; Huerta, Colaprico, Di Bernardo, Naughton, McCaffrey; Press.

Projected Lineup for Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Franch; Boureille, Sonnett, Menges, Klingenberg; Long, Henry, Horan; Nadim, Sinclair, Heath.

The match will be played at Providence Park in Portland, OR on April 29th, 2017. The game will broadcast on go90, NWSLSoccer.com and the NWSL app at 4:00PM EST.

Press cannot be the only source of goals for Chicago however, other players will have to step up in case Press has an off day or if a team plans to mark her out of the game. So far, when Press has played, not many of her teammates have not been able to chip in with a large amount of goals. If Chicago wants to win against Portland, that is something the likes of Sofia Huerta and Stephanie McCaffrey will have to do.

The Chicago Red Stars were very sluggish in their first game of the season but rallied to perform very well in their second game of the season. A tactical change saw Julie Johnston play as an attacking midfielder instead of defense and Christen Press was shifted to the tip of the offense. Those moves allowed the Red Stars to create chances against a usually miserly FC Kansas City defense and if Nicole Barnhart had not been in fantastic form, they would have scored more goals. If Press stays as a forward in the center of the attack, she will cause any defense in the league problems so if that is where she starts against the Thorns, expect her to make some noise and terrorize the Thorns' defense.

Where the Thorns are susceptible is at the back. Goalkeeper Adriana Franch has been called upon to make nine saves in the two games she has started which means that there are gaps to be exploited in the backline for any team facing Portland. If the Thorns want to make it all the way to another championship game, that will have to be addressed and they can start resolving that if they can limit the amount of chances that Chicago have against them.

The Thorns have many assets in their team but the news that midfielder Tobin Heath is slated to see the field this weekend is a big boost for them. They have missed Heath's creativity in attack and will want her to get going this season as soon as possible. In her absence, Nadia Nadim, Christine Sinclair and Allie Long have stepped up to provide the Thorns with goals and an assist. It has not been enough however and after their poor efforts in front of goal and against a stout NC Courage defense, Heath's arrival cannot come soon enough for Thorns fans.

With one loss and one win on their record so far this season, both teams enter this match looking to make strides up the table by winning. The Portland Thorns will want to bounce back from their disappointing loss away last week while the Chicago Red Stars will look to build on their opening home win with another win against a tough opposition.

Welcome to Week 3 in the National Women's Soccer League! Hosting this LIVE update for VAVEL USA is myself, Kudzi Musarurwa, and we will be watching Portland Thorns FC take on the Chicago Red Stars in front of a boisterous crowd in Portland.