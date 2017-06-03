Lynn Williams in, Alex Morgan out for USWNT friendlies

Lynn Williams is the latest addition to the USWNT roster | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams has been added to the USWNT roster ahead of the two friendlies that will take place next week against Sweden and Norway. Williams will be replacing Alex Morgan on the roster. Morgan was ruled out after suffering an injury to her left hamstring and during the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final she was pulled just 17 minutes into the game.

Williams, 24, has eight caps and two goals in her career with the USWNT. In 2017, she has four appearances with two of them being starts. She also has one goal this year.

So far during the 2017 NWSL season, Williams has three goals and one assist in eight games, all starts, for the Courage. She has played a total of 720 minutes and has 16 shots on goal.

Alex Morgan during a game agaisnt Romania | Source: Alondra Rangel - VAVEL USA

In regards to Morgan, USWNT head coach Jill Ellis had this to say in a United States Soccer Federation press release; It is important that Alex has appropriate time to heal and get 100% healthy and ready for the Orlando Pride. Morgan will return to the United States to rehab her injury so she can rejoin her NWSL club, the Orlando Pride."

Here is the current roster as of Friday, June 2.

GOALKEEPERS (2): Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Abby Smith (Boston Breakers)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Jaelene Hinkle (NC Courage), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash/Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis(NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)

FORWARDS (5): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Sydney Leroux (FC Kansas City), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh(Washington Spirit), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)