Alex Morgan wins the CONCACAF Female Player of the Year award

USWNT striker Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against Canada in San Jose on November 12, 2017. | Photo: David Madison - Getty Images

Alex Morgan has won the CONCACAF Women's Player of the Year award for the third time since 2013 and the second time consecutively. Morgan had a whirlwind 2017, starting her season with Olympique Lyonnais in France she played 16 totals games for the team and scored 12 goals. Despite some late-season injuries, Morgan helped Lyon claim their second consecutive UEFA Women's Champions League crown.

Morgan then moved on to club play in the United States in the National Women's Soccer League for the Orlando Pride. She played in 14 games for the squad and scored nine goals. Her chemistry with Brazilian superstar, Marta, developed quickly and created one of the most dynamic offenses in the NWSL.The two strikers helped carry the Pride to their first NWSL playoff appearance, but they were defeated by the eventual-champion Portland Thorns in the semi-finals. The Pride went 7W-3D-1L in Morgan's 11 regular season starts.

Morgan and Marta combined for 22 goals for the Orlando Pride during the 2017 season. | Photo: Joe Petro - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

She also had a great second-half of the year for the United States Women's National Team, scoring seven goals from August to November. She scored twice against Canada in the home-and-home series to close out the USWNT season, with the first game in Vancouver, British Columbia ending in the 1-1 draw and the second in San Jose, California ending in a 3-1 victory.

After a mostly injury-free 2016, Morgan scared American soccer fans when she suffered a hamstring injury while playing in the Champions League final. The injury kept her out of two friendlies in Scandinavia and caused her to miss nearly a month of time with the Orlando Pride. Fortunately for both her and the Pride, the injury bug stayed away for the rest of the season.

Morgan has won the Women's Player of the Year award three of the five years that is has been presented. Only Abby Wambach (2014) and Carli Lloyd (2015) have been honored with the award apart from Morgan.