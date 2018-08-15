NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Preview

Senior year

NXT comes to Brooklyn for the fourth straight year to kickstart SummerSlam weekend. These new generation of stars and studs look to emulate the success of the past four years that the Barclays Center has hosted an NXT pay-per-view.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 will stream live on the WWE Network on Starurday, August 18. Pre-show for the event will at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

The matches

EC3 vs Velveteen Dream

EC3 has been on a good run this year. Since his return to NXT, he has been involved in high profile matches both at TakeOver and on NXT TV.

No stranger to high profile matches is Velveteen Dream who seems to outdo himself every time he sets stage at TakeOver events. Dream's star shines brighter with every match he participates in.

EC3 looks to rebrand NXT as "NX3" however, Dream thinks that NXT has room for only one star and that the NXT universe must bask in it.

Will NXT be rebranded "NX3" or will it "bask in the experience"?

NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs Ricochet

When Ricochet arrived on NXT, he had one goal in mind which is to make his mark. The world class high flyer looks to add another feat in his long list of accomplishments as he receives a title opportunity at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Adam Cole however is not short in a list of his own accomplishments as well. The current NXT North American champion looks to solidify himself as the undisputed, just like his stable's namesake.

Ricochet accuses Cole of ducking him for fear of losing the title but come this Saturday, there's no escape for the Panama City Playboy as he has to defend his title in Brooklyn.

Will the North American champion stay undisputed or is there one and only rightful holder of that belt?

NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) vs Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven)

The NXT Tag Team championship has been built on upsets and vendettas as the Undisputed Era defends their tag titles one more time against Moustache Mountain.

The teacher-student tandem of Trent Seven and Tyler Bate won the NXT Tag Team titles in their home country at the NXT United Kingdom championship special. The Undisputed Era however, won back the titles when they got back home to Full Sail for their rematch.

Things got way personal when the Undisputed Era almost cost Seven his career in that rematch. Bate had to throw in the towel to save his mentor even if it meant costing them the titles.

Bate and Seven are going to be prepared for anything come Saturday as they take on Strong and O'Reilly in a rubber match.

Will Moustache Mountain regain their titles or will the Undisputed Era add broken backs to almost broken limbs?

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

This is "The Zack Ryder" effect written over and over again. It was only a year ago when Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Since then, Baszler has had the better opportunities which can be justified by how she dominated the division. The Queen of Spades has not only instilled fear in the eyes of the NXT Women's locker room, but also ousted those who were brave enough to stand up to her.

Sane on the other hand has yet to make a huge mark in NXT thanks in part to the lesser level of competition that she was booked through. The Pirate Princess however has a chance to prove to the world that she is the only one capable of defeating the current NXT Women's champion.

Will Sane shine in major competition again or will Baszler solidify herself as the Alpha Woman of NXT?

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano in a Last Man Standing Match

The rivalry between two close friends has become very personal to a point that every loss becomes sour. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa just couldn't move on from one another and the NXT Universe just couldn't say enough.

Gargano, the heart and soul of NXT has shown a darker side of him, thanks in part to the repeated frustrations he has experienced in the past year. After failing to win the NXT title on multiple occasions, he also has to deal with a bitter Ciampa, who couldn't accept being overshadowed by his former D.I.Y partner.

Ciampa, on the other hand managed to win the NXT title himself after Gargano, who interfered to help then NXT champion Aleister Black accidentally hit the wrong man and allowing Ciampa to capitalize.

The original match for TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 is a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship with Ciampa defending against Black and Gargano, who technically is still owed a title fight via Aleister Black.

However, a mysterious parking lot attack left Black injured and unable to compete which is why NXT General Manager William Regal announced that the match will become a Last Man Standing match between Ciampa and Gargano.

The fight was an unsanctioned one in New Orleans. It carried over all the way to a Chicago Street fight.

The only different thing about this one is that one must incapacitate the other in such a way that he could no longer answer the 10-count. No Pinfalls, no submissions, and most imporatantly, NO DISQUALIFICATION!

Who will crawl out of Brooklyn with the NXT title in their hands? The Rebel Heart or The Blackheart?

