The Young Bucks set for Ring of Honor stay

Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks (image: mind of carnage.com)

The Young Bucks may be the greatest tag-team alive in professional wrestling as part of The Bullet Club their popularity has soared to extreme heights.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, brothers in real life have claimed tag-team gold in Ring of Honor and recently retained their belts at The Final Battle pay-per-view.

The worry for fans was whether the duo would be tempted by the bright lights of WWE but it is looking more and more likely that the siblings will remain in one of wrestling's most respected promotions.

The Honor continues

The Young Bucks are set to continue in ROH (image: ringsidenews.com)

At just 31-years-old and 27-years-old respectively their careers have a lot longer left to run and are becoming two of the hottest commodities on the independent scene.

With Ring of Honor, their spiritual and chosen home thanks to the love they have received from their global audience it is looking like their partnership is set to continue.

Reports are spreading that the duo has signed a two-year contract extension with the promotion and this may well be extended beyond this time frame.

After retaining their tag-team gold against The Briscoes at Final Battle, an interesting challenge was laid out before them from one of wrestling's most intriguing figures.

Total Nonstop Deletion

It was widely rumoured that when BROKEN Matt Hardy takes over Total Nonstop Action in December for a special event that The Young Bucks would be making a pit-stop on the show.

Now, however, this is looking increasingly unlikely but this does not rule out a meeting between The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks further down the line.

Hardy appeared at ROH's Final Battle via video and challenged Matt and Nick, now it looks as though the veterans will do battle with ROH the platform although nothing has yet been confirmed.

It was bound to happen sooner or later and with gold on the line, the meeting of the two teams is looking like possibly being one of the hottest events of the year.