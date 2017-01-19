India vs England - 2nd ODI: Yuvraj magic seals series win for hosts in Cuttack despite strong run chase from the tourists

Yuvraj celebrates getting to his 150 for India in Cuttack (Picture source: ECB)

India have clinched the three-match series against England in Cuttack with one game to go after winning a very entertaining match by 15 runs.

After being inserted in to bat first and after being reduced to 25-3, a brilliant 256 run partnership between Yuvraj Singh, who made 150 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 134 saw the hosts to a mammoth 381-6 from their 50 overs.

They would have been happy with that score at the halfway stage but they were pushed all the way by the tourists in the run chase as Eoin Morgan hit 102 while Jason Roy and Joe Root both hit half centuries but they were unable to help their side chase down the big score.

In a must-win game, England captain Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first on a pitch that looked brilliant to bat on.

The visitors made one change to their line up for the game with Liam Plunkett replacing Adil Rashid. India also made one alteration to their lineup with Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in to replace Umesh Yadav.

Woakes gave England the perfect start

The decision to bowl first looked like like being the right decision from Morgan when the hosts were reduced to 25-3 within the first five overs.

Chris Woakes was the man for the tourists to cause the early damage when he removed Lokesh Rahul for five, Virat Kohli for eight and Shikhar Dhawan for 11.

The fall of the third wicket though brought Yuvraj and Dhoni to the crease to try and get the innings back on track, and the experienced duo did exactly that.

Dhoni and Yuvraj put on a batting masterclass for the hosts to set up a massive score

Yuvraj and Dhoni were in fine form for India during the game in Cuttack | Photo: ECB

Both batsmen brought up their hundreds in a fantastic 256 run partnership which saw the tourists unsure how to go about getting a wicket. This was until Woakes came back into the attack to remove Yuvraj for a brilliant 150 to stop the onslaught that was occurring.

Kedar Jadhav though came to the crease after a brilliant century in the last game and showed his intent straight away by hitting boundaries at an alarming rate.

His enterprising innings finally came to an end when Plunkett removed him for 22 from 10 balls.

Dhoni though was still at the crease and really started to up his scoring rate by going big in the last few overs. His superb innings was finally brought to an end when Plunkett removed him for 134 by getting him caught on the boundary.

Late hitting by Hardik Pandya, who finished 19 not out and Ravindra Jadeja, who finished 16 not out, saw the hosts to a very imposing score of 381-6 from their 50 overs.

Tourists positive to start their run chase

England's run chase got off to a decent start despite losing Alex Hales for 14 early on off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

The main reason for this was due to Jason Roy and Joe Root, who put on 100 for the second wicket as both passed fifty. The problem the tourists had though was that Root fell for 54 of the bowling off Ravichandran Ashwin and didn't go on to make a big score.

Just as Roy looked like he would get to his hundred, he was bowled by Jadeja for 82 to leave England on 170-3 in the run chase midway through.

Ashwin took three quick wickets to slow down the tourists

It didn't get better either as Ben Stokes fell for one not long after of the bowling of Ashwin.

The wicket of Stokes brought Morgan and Jos Buttler together and just as the pair looked to be hitting their stride, Ashwin got the big wicket of Buttler stumped for 10.

Morgan though was still at the crease and alongside Moeen Ali the pair started to counterattack the Indian bowlers.

Both batsmen went passed their fifties in a partnership worth 93 before Moeen was bowled for 55 by Kumar.

Morgan hits century in losing cause

Morgan celebrates his century in Cuttack | Photo: ECB

It meant it was left to Morgan to try and finish the game and even though he went past his hundred, he couldn't see his side home.

The England captain was run out in the penultimate over of the innings for 102 to hand India the win as the tourists finished on 366-8 to give India the win by 15 runs and the series to boot with a game to spare.