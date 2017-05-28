England vs South Africa - 2nd ODI: Mark Wood holds his nerve as the hosts claim series win

(Picture source: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Mark Wood's incredible last over saw England defeat South Africa by two runs at the Ageas Bowl to claim the series win with one game to play.

The fast bowler was given the responsibility of having to defend seven runs in the final over and he did that he as he only conceded four, much to the delight of the home fans.

The day started with AB de Villiers winning the toss in very overcast conditions and straight away he had no hesitation in wanting to bowl first in challenging conditions.

The Protea bowlers took early wickets to leave the hosts on the back foot

The weather proved straight away how difficult it was, as the hosts lost a very early wicket when Jason Roy was bowled by Kagiso Rabada for eight.

Joe Root though came to the crease and alongside Alex Hales the pair started to steady the ship as they took their partnership past the fifty mark before Dwaine Pretorious removed Hales for 24.

Root didn't last much longer either as he was run out in the worst possible way for 39 as Eoin Morgan hit a drive straight which hit Pretorious' hand and hit the stumps with Root out of his ground.

Stokes and Morgan steadied the ship for the hosts

That wicket brought Ben Stokes to the crease with the score on 80-3 and alongside his captain the pair took their time as they tried to set up a big score for the team.

During the partnership, Stokes went past his half-century as the pair put on 95 before Rabada removed Morgan for 45 with a very good delivery.

Stokes went to his second ODI Hundred as Buttler and Ali blasted the hosts to 330

Stokes though was still at the crease and alongside Jos Buttler, the pair started to up the tempo as Stokes brought up his second ODI hundred much to the delight of the home fans.

Not long after he got to his hundred though Stokes fell for 101 off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj but the all-rounder had more than done his job for the team.

That wicket brought Moeen Ali to the crease and alongside Buttler the pair took the home side once again past the 300 mark.

Buttler went past 50 during the partnership but Ali fell for 33 off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo as the home side finished on 330-6 from their 50 overs with Buttler 65 not out.

The Proteas got off to a fast start in their reply

The Proteas got themselves of to a very good start in their reply as Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock opened the innings with a 50 partnership.

Things were going very smoothly for the visitors until Stokes removed Amla for 24 to give England the crucial breakthrough.

This brought Faf du Plesis to the crease to join De Kock and the pair continued to hit boundaries at will before Liam Plunkett removed Du Plesis for 16 to leave the visitors on 93-2.

De Villiers and De Kock went past 50 as the hosts struggled to take regular wickets

De Villiers came to the crease at the fall of the second wicket and alongside De Kock the pair built a very strong partnership for the third wicket as both players went passed their half-centuries in a partnership of 96.

The partnership was finally broken by Plunkett as he removed De Villiers for 52 to leave the score on 189-3. De Kock though was still there as he looked to get to his century.

Unfortunately though for the left-hander, he fell on 98 off the bowling of Ali much to the disappointment of all of the visiting players.

Late onslaught from Miller and Morris not enough as Wood's brillance earned the home side the win

David Miller though wasn't given up though as he blasted a half-century of 34 balls to keep his side well in the game.

Farhaan Behardien was alongside Miller but he fell for 17 of the bowling of Plunkett to leave the visitors needing 65 runs to win.

Chris Morris joined in on the fun at the end with Miller as he blasted 36 from 22 balls but it wasn't enough for the visitors to win the game as Wood defended seven from the final over of the innings to leave the visitors on 328-5 from their 50 overs, two runs short of their target, with Miller finishing on 71 not out.