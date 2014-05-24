Arsenal release several first-team players ahead of new campaign

Nicklas Bendtner and Park Chu-Young are the two highest profile names to be released from the red half of North London at the end of the season. Bendtner has not had his current contract extended, whilst Park Chu-Young has had the final year of his contract cancelled by the club.

Park has endured a torrid three-year spell at the club, making just one substitute appearance in the Premier League, with three substitute appearances and three Capital One Cup starts completing the seven total games he played for the Gunners. Park struggled to get near the first team, spending the majority of his time on the bench or out on loan, most recently joining up with ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia at Watford. His only goal for the Gunners came against Bolton in a Capital One Cup game, scoring the equaliser in an eventual 2-1 win.

Bendtner has had a fairly turbulent ten year tenure at Arsenal. He was predicted to have a bright future with the club in his early days after a successful loan spell at Birmingham back in the 2005-06 season, a deal which saw him secure a new five-year contract at Arsenal. He enjoyed his best spell at the club between 2008 and 2011, scoring 36 goals in 113 games. He was quickly frozen out of the first-team with the resurgence of Robin van Persie as Arsenal's first-choice striker. Loan spells at Sunderland and Juventus followed, and although senior team games were limited this season, Bendtner managed to make 12 appearances, scoring two goals, including an 88th minute winner against Cardiff on New Years Day.

Five other players have also been released by the club, with Chuks Aneke, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Crewe Alexandra, along with Daniel Boateng, Zak Ansah, Zac Fagan and Leander Siemann. None of these players made a senior start for the Gunners.

Łukasz Fabiański and Bacary Sagna have also been offered new contracts, however, with Fabiański confirming that the FA Cup final was his last game for the club, and Sagna having already turned down two previous contract offers, it seems that these two will be added to the departure list.