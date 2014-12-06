Arsenal 2-3 Stoke: Player Ratings on a disappointing day for Wenger's men

Player Ratings

Damian Martinez - 6

Will be disappointed to have conceded three goals after an excellent string of 4 clean sheets. although not directly at fault for any of the goals. Don't be surprised if the more familiar face of Szczesny rules the sticks in their next outing.

Hector Bellerin - 5

Not a great performance from the young defender, who struggled to cope with the physical threat that Stoke possessed, and was hauled off at half-time by Arsene Wenger for Welbeck, to add attacking threat.

Calum Chambers - 4

His inexperience showed in the absence of Laurent Koscielny, and was foolish to get himself sent off following a clumsy challenge for his second yellow card. Decision making is something that Chambers needs to improve on, with his first red card today and a previous suspension for picking up 5 yellow cards not helping him in anyway whatsoever. Disappointed.

Per Mertesacker - 5

The World Cup winning Germany international was expected to take charge of the defence as by far the most experienced player in Arsenal's back line, but his failure to do so left the Gunners looking fragile from the outset. Being without Koscielny showed a clear imbalance in defense, with Chambers and Mertesacker looking good on paper but not defending as well as they could have.

Kieran Gibbs - 5

A relatively quiet game for the marauding full-back, who perhaps should've done better to prevent Jonathan Walters' cross for Bojan's goal. Was one of the better defenders on the night.

Mathieu Flamini - 5

Won the Arsenal penalty after being brought down by Mame Biram Diouf, but was a passenger for long periods of the game and failed to protect Arsenal's defence. Highlights Arsenal's need for a decent Central defensive midfielder come january.

Aaron Ramsey - 6

The Welshman has failed to hit top gear since recovering from his latest injury, but doesn't shy away from the ball and is clearly trying to get back to his best. His volleyed goal from Alexis Sanchez's corner was spectacular. Sign of better things to come? Possibly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5

One of Arsenal's more threatening players going forward, but has to take some blame for the third Stoke goal conceded after a mix-up which led to the corner where it came from. Was a threat nonetheless.

Santi Cazorla - 6

Kept his composure to score the penalty and contributed some neat touches and build-up play, but this was never going to be the sort of match where the Spaniard can really shine. The physicallity of Stoke seemed to have an effect on Cazorla's performance.

Alexis Sanchez - 6

Hit the post with another brilliant solo effort, but his tireless running was unable to get his team back in the game. He can't do it on his own every week. A rest could be needed for Arsenal's main man.

Olivier Giroud - 4

Was hardly the same man that produced a sublime against United on his return from injury, had hardly any positive contribution in todays encounter which will leave him frustrated.

Subs:

Danny Welbeck - 6

Lukas Podolski - 5

Joel Campbell - n/a

Manager Rating:

Arsene Wenger will be disappointed with a loss to Stoke, with what should have been a testing but comfortable win for his side. Things will have to change in January if Wenger hopes for another year of Champtions League Qualification.