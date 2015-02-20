Spurs get go ahead to purchase land for new stadium complex

Daniel Levy and the Spurs board have been trying to win rights to this piece of land for several months now and have finally broken through.

The issue was that the steel works company, that provided alot of the metal for the current White Hart Lane, disputed claims to the land as they wanted to remain on the current site.

'Archway Sheet Metal Works' was set alight late last year as a protest by some Spurs fans to try and force them of the site, the metal works was badly damaged and only increased problems.

However, the Tottenham heirarchy have finally won the legal battles over the possession of the land and construction of the stadium is set to start immediately with the intention it will be completed in time for the 2018-2019 season.

The full complex, including living accomodation, supermarkets, underground carparking and more is set to cost a total of £400 million and will be Tottenham's home for many decades to come.

Despite the legal rights being won by Levy and Spurs, Archway still tried to appeal against the project but permission was denied by the high court and the developement will now go ahead indefinately.