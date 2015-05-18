Former Gunner John Hartson urges Arsenal to break the bank for Welsh compatriot Gareth Bale

With rumours continuing to circulate about a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, the world's most expensive player, Gareth Bale, has been touted by former Gunner, John Hartson, as the perfect signing for Arsenal to challenge Chelsea and the two Manchester sides for the Premier League title next season.

Hartson played for the North London outfit in a two year stint within the mid-1990's, making over 70 appearances whilst scoring 17 times, and believes his Welsh counterpart and former Tottenham Hotspur star should be top of Arsene Wenger's shopping list this summer.

Speaking to TalkSport at the weekend, the ex-Wales international said; "He’s out there but are Arsenal the type of club to go and shock the world and go in for Gareth Bale? I don’t know.

"The thing is if he becomes available, you know Chelsea are going to go in for him and you know Manchester United are going to go in for him.

"Chelsea have got the money and the ambition and Manchester United are showing their ambition right now.

"For Arsenal to go and compete and appease the supporters and to stop them moaning, they’ve got to go and make a stand and go in for Bale because you know Chelsea and Manchester United will if he becomes available."

Although Gunners boss, Wenger, has recently spent big on current Emirates stars, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, securing Bale would require an audacious bid, not only for the amounts of millions required, but the Welshman's previous six-year spell at fierce and local rivals Spurs.

Undoubtedly the Wales and current Real Madrid forward would be a welcome addition to the red half of North London, however the transfer fee and wages necessary to prize away the world's most expensive player from the current European champions will likely be a step above what even this 'free-spending' Arsene Wenger is willing to make.

If the Arsenal hierarchy were to act on Hartson's words and make a surprising successful bid this coming summer, then Bale would become the first ex-Spurs player to make the contentious move from plying their trade at White Hart Lane to the home of the Gunners, since Sol Campbell's free transfer in 2001.