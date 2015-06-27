Wilshere: "I’m still learning with every game I play"

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, upon speaking with the clubs website, has shed light on his experience of progressing into Arsene Wenger’s first team squad and how he believes “I’m still learning with every game I play”.

The 23-year old first broke into the senior Gunners setup at the age of 16 during the 2008/09 campaign, as he appeared from the substitutes bench in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, whilst scoring his first goal and starting in the League Cup – a competition regularly used by his boss Wenger to blood the next generation of Arsenal stars.

Breaking into the senior setup

With eye-catching displays throughout youth levels Wilshere was rewarded with a preliminary place in Arsenal’s 2008/09 pre-season squad, of whom were preparing to travel to Austria for a two week tour.

The young midfielder admitted that “if you made the Austria trip you thought, ‘Okay, this is where it really starts”, however only 16 at the time Wilshere “didn’t expect to make it”.

The current England international couldn’t have been further from the mark as not only did he make the Gunners tour but was heavily involved, scoring and appearing twice.

Upon the clubs return to North London, Wilshere’s break into the senior setup continued with an appearance in Arsenal’s annual Emirates Cup, an experience he’ll likely forget, telling the clubs website; "I was involved in the Emirates Cup. I was thinking, Oh my God I’m going to play at the Emirates in front of 60,000."

It wasn’t until after Arsenal’s home pre-season tournament that Wilshere realised he had achieved a squad berth, as at a club day the midfielder remembers "the boss asking me which number I would like, 18 or 19. That’s when I knew I was going to be involved in the squad."

Injury Plagued

Following a gradual introduction into the Arsenal setup and loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, Wilshere’s career at the Emirates Stadium to date has been continually hampered by injury, resulting in sporadic signs of his undoubted potential and ability, whilst drawing fairly unfounded claims from critics that further progression is unlikely.

The 2014/15 campaign offered hope to the England midfielder that those critics and injury-woes could be silenced, however a challenge during the Gunners home tie against Manchester United forced Wilshere into another extended period on the sidelines.

His form before that most recent injury setback gave reasons for optimism that, the starlet who burst onto the scene seven years ago, could now become an integral mainstay in the current Arsenal side, and that optimism appears restored following spectacular strikes and performances for club and country in the latter stages of last season.

Lauding his boss and more to come

Wilshere’s French boss, Wenger, will likely look to offer his young England international a new deal this summer with rumours of Manchester City’s interest refusing to shift, and the midfielder stated “I owe a lot to the boss” and how "I’ve learnt so much since I was 16 that it’s scary" during his time under Wenger’s stewardship.

With England Under-21’s dismal show in the current Under-21's European Championships calls were made for Wilshere’s inclusion within the squad, however after an injury dominated campaign, a full summer’s rest and pre-season could be the perfect scenario as he aims to re-establish himself in the Arsenal first team for the 2015/16 season, whilst continuing his fine form at senior international level.