Arsenal plotting bid for Ezequiel Garay

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a bid for Zenit Saint Petersburg defender, Ezequiel Garay in an attempt to bolster their back line ahead of next season.

The Argentine international has just completed his first season in Russia, following his move from Benfica, and has already been tipped to leave the club despite signing a five year contract last summer.

The former Real Madrid man has been on the radar of an abundance of Premier League clubs since the turn of the decade, including Manchester United, due to his stellar performances in Premiea Liga and the Russian Premier League.

Arsenal are now being reported as potential suitors for the centre-back as they look to further strengthen their squad during this transfer window, with rumours circulating over deals for Petr Cech and Arturo Vidal.

The 28-year-old was instrumental in helping Zenit to their first league title since 2012, partaking in 27 of his side’s 32 domestic games last season. His darkest moment came in a Russian Cup defeat to a team named, ironically, Arsenal Tula, scoring an own goal in the dying embers of the game.

He is currently on duty with his national side in the Copa America, as Argentina look to win the trophy for the first time since 1993. Garay has been an ever-present for Gerardo Martino’s men, partnering Javier Mascherano ahead of the likes of Martin Demichelis and Nicolas Otamendi respectively.

Confident on the ball, the defender scored La Albiceleste’s second penalty in a quarter-final shoot-out with David Ospina’s Colombia on Friday night. His spot kick was fired past the Arsenal ‘keeper, who had an outstanding game, to ultimately set up a semi-final clash with Peru.

Arsenal move could prove beneficial for both parties

Garay would be a welcome edition to the Emirates Stadium, suiting Arsene Wenger’s style of play with composure and quality when passing the ball from the back. Lifting six major honours during his tenure in Europe, the World Cup runner-up has shown his capabilities as a high class defender in both the Champions League and Europa League.

The Gunners may see him as a possible replacement for the aging Per Mertesacker, 31, or Laurent Koscielny, who has been subject to interest from Rafa Benitez’s Real Madrid this month. The FA Cup holders will be desperate to retain the services of the latter, with the Frenchman developing into the best centre-half at the club since his arrival in 2010.

The £13m addition of Garay would ensure fierce competition for places in North London, with Gabriel and Calum Chambers also in the ranks. With the Zenit player looking for a move to cement his place in the national set-up, this move could either prove hazardous or beneficial for the in demand defender.