Top Five: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal goals
Alexis Sanchez celebrating the opening goal against Hull City in October.

The £35 million man, signed by Arsene Wenger from FC Barcelona in the 2014 summer transfer window, had a superb season with Arsenal in his first campaign playing in England.

The ex-Barcelona and Udinese star competed in a total of 52 matches and got the bulk of his 25 goals in the Premier League, scoring 16 times in 35 league games. Four goals were scored  in nine Champions League matches as well as four goals in six FA Cup ties as Arsenal went on to win the cup for the second time in a row. The remaining goal was scored in Sanchez’s sole game in the Capital One Cup. In fact, the only competition Sanchez did not score a goal in was the Community Shield victory against Manchester City, in which he only played one half.

Whilst the sheer number of goals is in itself impressive, it is the variety in the types scored by Sanchez that makes the achievement the more awesome. He did not simply ‘pad his stats’ with penalties and tap-ins, which is not to degrade the value of those types of goals; the Chilean scored free-kicks, long-range screamers, cute finishes and even a late-run-into-the-box header for good measure.

In addition, Sanchez scored goals that had some real magnitude to them as well. The only goal scored in the two-legged tie against Besiktas, which earned Arsenal their place in the Champions League group stages was scored by the Chilean, his first goal which opened his Gunners account.

Whilst that particular goal was of a supreme importance for Arsene Wenger’s men, it was a goal that should have been saved had Zengin in the Besiktas goal been more aware as the goalkeeper ended up diving over the ball and, as such, that goal does not make it onto this list of aesthetically pleasing Sanchez goals.

Which goals do make the list?

Goal Five: Arsenal vs Manchester City:

The strike against the 2013-2014 champions, Manchester City put Arsenal 2-1 up against the Citizens only for Martin Demichelis to equalize late on with a header from a corner. Both sides came away from the encounter with a point for their efforts but Sanchez’s goal was memorable as it was his first goal that showed just what a player Arsenal had signed following two more simple finishes against Besiktas and Leicester.

Mesut Ozil threaded a pass to the feet of Ramsey, who then deftly chipped the ball into the box only for Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, to clear it away from their area with a commanding header. As the team in sky blue began to push up in an attempt to vacate their area, Wilshere headed the ball back into the box and onto Sanchez, who was played onside by Pablo Zabaleta.

With the ball falling awkwardly for Sanchez and with no time to take a touch, the Chilean forward adjusted his feet and took Wilshere’s headed pass on the volley, side-footing the ball into the right-top corner of Joe Hart’s goal, following which the Chilean took off his shirt to celebrate. The goal scorer himself would say that the goal was worth the yellow card that followed the celebration.