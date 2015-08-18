Gedion Zelalem to join Rangers on loan

Reports circulating around England tonight suggest that Arsenal's young midfielder Gedion Zelalem have began talks with Scottish Championship side, Rangers, for a season-long loan move.

Highly touted youngster to get playing time

At just 18 years of age the promising midfielder would hardly get any playing in a loaded midfield, whether it be the last five minutes of a Champions League match or a spot start in an early round Capital One Cup fixture.

Although a season with the u21 squad would have been okay, a move to a side that will be fighting for a promition spot back up to the top flight of Scottish football.

Sharp rise to the top

When it was announced that Berlin-born Gedion Zelalem was thinking about declaring to play for the United States, the world became engrossed with the teenager. Who was he? What kind of potential does he have? What kind of a role will he have on the team? Has anyone actually seen him play a game of football?

He was thrown into the limelight with the US Youth National Team at this summer's U20 World Cup where was arguably one of the better players on the pitch at all times.

Every time he touched the ball, it looked like time stood still. Zelalem galloped through the midfield, creating space for his teammates with perfectly weighted passes. Of course there are still things that need to be improved -- his finishing ability is not the greatest, needs to bulk up to deal with the stern challenges of the Premier League and can sometimes go about things a tad lackadaisical.

This move to the Rangers, if finalized, is a step in the right direction. He will have to fight for first team minutes and it will certainly be interesting to watch him play competitively each week.