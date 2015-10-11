Who is Arsenal target, Pione Sisto?

Many Arsenal fans will never have heard of Pione Sisto before but this young Danish winger has the potential to become a household name within the coming years.

Sisto is currently playing for current Danish Superliga champions, FC Midtjylland, and has been sensational for the club. He made his senior debut for the Wolves at only 17 after rising through their youth academy and, since that appearance back in 2012, Sisto has made 57 more appearances for the club whilst scoring 16 goals from the wing. That equates to a goal-to-game ratio of just over 0.28, which is not bad at all.

The last two years have seen the now 20-year-old flourish for his club. A testament to this was him receiving the Player Of the Year award in 2014 from the Danish Footballers' association, a reward for many great performances in the league, eight goals and four assists last season.

Some may remember Sisto from FC Midtjylland's Europa League qualifier against Southampton earlier this season, operating on the right flank during both legs. This may be the Denmark international's only appearance against English opposition however, it may show how he could perform in the Premier League on a regular basis.

What are the main components of his game?

Blistering pace and skilful dribbling which both allow him to leave opposition defenders in his wake. Sisto is often compared with many other Danish players, most notably Michael Laudrup due to his dribbling. Although played on the left hand side, due to his ability to cut inside onto his ineffable right foot, Sisto is often found drifiting towards the middle of the pitch where he can have more of an impact on the game itself.

His finishing is at a high level, his calm and composed strikes make him lethal within 30-yards of the goal. Seemingly able to find himself free in the box, he often provides goals from inside of the area whilst increasing his tally from free-kicks also. Not only does he have these assets but his ability to use these correctly makes him a lethal winger and, with a lot of time to reach his peak, there is a very good chance he will reach his potential.

Would he be a good signing for Arsenal?

With many young players at the club already, would bringing in a youngster from abroad be the right decision? After all, many previous signings similar to this have failed with only a select few becoming major players in the first team squad.

The young wingers in the Arsenal squad right now are Joel Campbell and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, there is also the highly rated Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan at Ipswich Town. With Joel Campbell almost sold in the summer transfer window and Serge Gnabry finding his main role in attacking midfield, the transfer of this Ugandan born forward could be beneficial for multiple reasons.

With plenty of money to spend, the deal seems like a good one to make. With only two young wingers on the periphery of the first team and one possibly being sold soon, there would be a space in the squad. With the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and many other European giants paying close attention to Sisto, there is no doubting how talented he could be.