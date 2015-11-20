Newcastle United - Leicester City: Magpies in search of third win

Newcastle United take on Leicester City at St James' Park this weekend looking for their first back-to-back win of the season.

Who's the in-form team?

The Magpies won at Bournemouth last time out with the Foxes seeing off Watford at the King Power Stadium. Steve McCLaren’s side sit 16th in the Barclays Premier League with Leicester standing in third.

The North East outfit have four points from their last two games. A goalless draw with Stoke City before victory on the South coast lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

A win at Carrow Road for Leicester against Norwich followed by a point at Southampton proved to be a stepping stone for the East Midlands club.

City then beat Crystal Palace at home and put local rivals West Bromwich Albion to the sword with a breath-taking comeback. Watford were the next side to try their luck but just like the others, they came away with nothing.

This wonderful run of form has seen Leicester pick up a staggering 13 points from five games.

Newcastle must keep England international quiet

Jamie Vardy is attempting to equal the record of scoring in 10 consecutive games, a record which was set by Ruud van Nistelrooy in his time at Manchester United.

The latter missed England’s two friendly games against Spain and France respectively. Vardy took a knock against Watford meaning he was a doubt for the clash with Newcastle.

Despite the injury it was rumoured that the striker told teammates that he would be playing in a bid to equal the record.

Vardy hasn’t just been getting praise for his form in front of goal this season, but his work rate, constantly condemning his opponents into mistakes have made him a nightmare to play against.

Fabricio Coloccini and Chancel Mbemba will be praying that the England international remains on the sidelines as the pair will need to be in the form of their lives to deny the Premier League top scorer.

Steve McClaren on Leicester

McClaren described the upcoming encounter as a ‘fantastic game’ and referred to his sides’ opponents as a side that are ‘never dead’.

Leicester came back from two goals down at Southampton to rescue a point and went one better at the Hawthorns, leaving with a win. The toon boss also stated that the Foxes have ‘great spirit’.

The former England boss was full of praise for his opposing number. He told the Chronicle: “Claudio Ranieri takes credit for using his experience to steady the ship. It’s hard to do when you just come in, but he’s done it."

McClaren also praised the form of Vardy heading into this weekend's clash. He added “You look at the boy Vardy, he’s on fire." Newcastle will he hoping Vardy has an off day to extend their unbeaten run to three.

Last time the two sides met at St James Park

Newcastle won this fixture last season a goal-to-nil courtesy of a Gabriel Obertan strike. This win proved decisive as it ensured the Magpies landed their first win of the season.