Who is Arsenal's latest youth latest youth prospect, Donyell Malen?

Arsene Wenger might have been criticised for only signing one player for Arsenal's senior team this summer but the Frenchman completely revamped the youth side with a hoard of new signings, one of these newbies being 16-year-old Donyell Malen.

The Dutch striker is one of the biggest prospects coming out of Holland and Ajax were extremely reluctant to let the centre forward leave, but a club the size of Arsenal was too tempering for Malen. In late July, Arsenal announced the signing of the promising attacker.

Coming from the famed Ajax academy, Malen posses the skill and talent you would expect from an I Lancieri graduate. Intelligent on the ball and technically years ahead of his current age group, Malen posses the ability of a classic, silky centre forward. Add in his lightning pace and keen eye for goal, Malen has all the makings of an outstanding striker for the future.

Malen has already represented his country at under-17 level and the striker has been involved with Arsenal in the UEFA Youth League, scoring in Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Bayern Munich in October. Malen is also starting to break into the Arsenal under 21’s team, coming on as a substitute against Stoke City in a 1-0 loss.

A bright future

At just 16, Malen is already represented by football super agent Mino Raiola, who branded the Dutch striker as, "a phenomenon, the best youngster at Ajax". Raiola’s client list already consists of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, meaning that Malen could be set for a big future for club and country.

The signing of Malen is nothing out of the ordinary for Arsenal. Wenger is renowned for spotting young players and turning them into first team players of the highest order, players such as Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Nicolas Anelka.