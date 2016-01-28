Alex Gilliead pens new contract with Newcastle United

Newcastle United youngster Alex Gilliead has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club and has set his sights on breaking into the first team of his “boyhood club.”

The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan at League Two side Carlisle United until the end of the season has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at St. James’ Park until 2018, with the option to extend for another year.

Born in Consett, the England Under-20 international told nufc.co.uk that he is “over the moon” at signing the new deal.

“I’ve always wanted to play for them and always will want to play for them,” added Gilliead. “As soon as I knew they wanted to offer me a new contract, I jumped at it.”

“At the beginning of the season, my main target was to get another contract.”

Steve McClaren and Alex Gilliead | Photo: nufc.co.uk

Gilliead is yet to make a first team appearance for the Premier League side however, he has scored three times for Carlisle, helping the club challenge for promotion this term.

The youngster was said to be “looking forward to next year,” insisting that he’d like to be in the Newcastle squad, but if he had to be loaned out again, he’s “more than happy to do that.

“I think (the loan move) has really helped me get into this position,” added Gilliead.

Steve McClaren is likely to be in attendance of the forward this weekend as Carlisle entertain Premier League club Everton in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Newcastle manager stated that Gilliead had “chosen the right career path” which after impressing led to a new contract.

“Alex is a tricky wide player, someone who is very direct and is doing very well at Carlisle United,” added McClaren.

Mackenzie Heaney called up for Algarve tournament

Peter Beardsley earlier expressed that there is “no losing culture” within the Newcastle United youth teams, despite sitting ninth and tenth in the respective academy leagues.

A sense of hope for Newcastle fans is that Mackenzie Heaney has been called into the England Under-17s squad for the annual Algarve tournament, which takes place in Portugal next month.

Mackenzie Heaney in action for England's youth setup | Photo: nufc.co.uk

The Magpies playmaker has replaced Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson in Steve Cooper’s 22-man squad, where he will line up against players from the host nation, Germany and the Netherlands as they face three games in five days.