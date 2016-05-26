Gaston Ramirez and Will Britt to leave Southampton, while Kelvin Davis could stay

Southampton have announced that Kelvin Davis, Gaston Ramirez and Will Britt have come the end of their contracts, with Ramirez and Britt to leave the club while Davis could take up a new role.

Club legend Davis, who had his testimonial at St Mary’s earlier this month, has completed his final year after 10 years at the club in which he made over 250 appearances.

The 39-year-old was between the sticks during the years that saw the South Coast outfit earn back-to-back promotions from League One to the Championship, and finally back to the Premier League under previous manager Nigel Adkins.

Executive Director of Football Les Reed described Davis as "instrumental in the club’s success in recent years," while he also praised the "perfect" example that the veteran goalkeeper has set.

“Kelvin’s tremendous passion and commitment to the club are two of the reasons why we are currently in conversations with him about a new role moving forward, in which he can continue to help the club’s progression,” Reed added.

Ramirez and Britt to depart

Uruguayan Ramírez spent the second half of the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

Ramirez contributed seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances for the Teeside club, but at Southampton was unable to hold down a first team place due to a host of injury problems - making just 55 appearances since joining in 2012.

Ramirez is currently away on international duty with Uruguay in preparation for the Copa America.

Could Boro be in for Ramirez after his release from Southampton? (Photo: Gazette)

Britt, meanwhile, suffered with a number of injuries during the 2015-16 campaign.

The 21-year-old made six appearances for the under-21s during the 2014-15 season, while he also had a loan spell at National League side Maidenhead United.

The young goalkeeper will now be in search of a new club before the 2016/17 season begins.