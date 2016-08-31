Nkoudou and Lopez deals done by Tottenham as Njie departs on busy Deadline Day

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing's of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Pau Lopez, with those two deals thought to bring a close to their transfer activities on Deadline Day, with a whole host of Premier League clubs rushing to get deals done.

Nkoudou is a permanent move whilst Lopez arrives on loan, with Clinton Njie going to Marseille on loan as Nkoudou comes in the opposite direction.

Deals with Marseille completed

It looked like the deals for Nkoudou and Njie were going to be completed weeks ago, with Spurs agreeing a fee of around £11million for the winger, only for a change in the boardroom at Marseille to throw a spanner in the works.

That led to other names being considered, with Wilfried Zaha the subject of a £15million bid earlier this week, only for Spurs to recieve a firm 'no' from his club Crystal Palace.

The deal being completed will come as a relief to Mauricio Pochettino, who has been striving to add some pace to his squad, something that Nkoudou has in abundance.

Clinton Njie has gone the other way on a season long loan, in search of first team football after suffering a difficult first year in North London. He suffered from a knee injury which stunted any progression he was hoping to make, and he'll hope to get his career back on track in France.

Goalkeeper in too

Adding to that, 21-year-old goalkeeper Pau Lopez has come in from Espanyol on a year long loan deal, with a view to making the deal permanent in a year's time.

Pochettino has worked with the 'keeper before, during his time at Espanyol in Spain, and it's thought that he'll look to challenge Michel Vorm for the spot as Hugo Lloris' backup.