Rob Elliot signs Newcastle United contract extension

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot has committed a further four-years to Newcastle United after signing a contract extension with the club.

The 30-year-old’s current deal was due to expire next summer. It is the second time in under a year that the Irishman has signed a contract extension, although some will be oblivious to the knowledge as Newcastle choose not to an official announce Elliot’s commitment in October last year.

Elliot, who is currently out injured after sustaining a serious knee injury in March, is nearing a first-team return as his efforts to make a solid return from the treatment table has intensified ahead of schedule.

Delighted Rob

There had been strong speculation that Elliot was going to be offered a new-deal at St James’ Park since the start of the transfer window. Now, with United’s successful summer spending now completed, the Magpies have heaped further joy on the club’s fans following the announcement on the commitment of their popular goalkeeper.

And Elliot shared fans’ joy by telling NUFCTV that he is “delighted” to stay at the club. The 30-year-old became a fans favourite last year after he was awarded the Club’s Player of the Year, despite beginning last season as United’s third choice goalkeeper.

The Irishman’s patience and professionalism when not in the team is now being repaid, leaving Elliot thankful towards his employees after sticking by him in his time of need: “I had a good run in the team last year but I was obviously gutted at the end with the injury so it's a real confidence-booster that the Club have put their faith in me.” said Elliot.

Elliot in some discomfort after picking up an ACL injury on international duty. | Photo: telegraph.co.uk

The Magpies’ support towards their injured goalkeeper has “helped” his rehab as “it’s something to work towards”. Elliot also revealed that signing a new-deal “ties everything up perfectly” allowing him to “look forward to the future.”

On Tyneside, the future is looking bright under the guidance of Rafael Benitez. Despite its Championship standing, this has been the most positive pre-season to date under the Mike Ashley era, with the summer representing a change in direction and belief in the club.

There has been no hiding from the club’s aim of bouncing back into the Premier League at the first attempt, which is something Elliot hopes he can be a part of by saying that he is commitment “to getting back fit” and hopefully getting the club “back to where it wants to be.”