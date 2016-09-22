Upcoming Manchester Derby will be different, insists Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera believes Manchester United's fourth round EFL Cup tie with rivals Manchester City be different to the same fixture earlier this month.

The Red Devils ended a three-game losing streak to qualify to the next round of the competition with a simple away win over Northampton Town.

The draw, made shortly afterwards, rewarded United with another Old Trafford with Pep Guardiola's City - who have won all of their nine games so far this season.

The two teams only last met on September 10, when first-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Kevin De Bruyne gave City a 2-1 win over United despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strike before the break.



After the win at Northampton, midfielder Herrera talked to Bein Sports about the game, the upcoming Premier League clash versus Leicester City and the draw.

On the win over Northampton Town

The Spaniard, who was one of the best players in the East Midlands, thinks that "people don't realise how difficult it [this type of games] is."



Herrera scored United's second goal of the evening from a Marcus Rashford pass outside the box and says that he "could have scored another goal before" but still insisted he is" very happy."



Jose Mourinho's men dominated the game for 90 minutes, but struggled at the back on conter attacks during the first-half. Herrera reckons that United "controlled the game" and that the team's midfielders were dominating, adding: "When you control the game, that's when midfielders control the ball, control the game as well."

On the second Manchester Derby

The first Manchester Derby didn't go the way Mourinho nor the fans wanted as the Citizens outplayed United in the first-half, scoring two and maintaining their lead till the final whistle.

Herrera's effort off of the bench at half-time meant United were better in the second-half and his introduction improved the team, but his contribution wasn't enough for them to earn any points.



The 27-year-old confirmed once again that the squad was "very disappointed" because "it was in front of our [United] fans against the city opponents." Herrera is keen on making the most out of the new "chance to play against them."



Despite the pressure on United to avoid a second straight loss to Guardiola and co. at Old Trafford, Herrera remains confident ahead of the game which is on a class of it's own and is "sure it will be different."

On this weekend's league game against Leicester

This Saturday, the Red Devils face reigning champions Leicester City who suffered a 4-2 extra-time defeat to Chelsea in the third round of the cup on Tuesday night.

Herrera wants his teammates to keep the focus on "winning games" and stated that United's recent losses made the last seven days nothing but "a very bad week."

"We face Leicester in a different way, more positive", said Herrera, who is hopeful that the team "can win and we can keep being in the high [parts] of the table."



A tough run of games awaits Mourinho's men as they have to play against Liverpool at Anfield before an away trip to face Fenerbahçe away in the Europa League.

That's followed by a showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the cup tie with Manchester City, all within a period of just nine days in mid-to-late October, in which Herrera will hope to play a key part as United look to get back to regular winning ways.