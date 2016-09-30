Scholes backs Rooney to return to the starting eleven

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that Wayne Rooney will be back in the first team sooner rather than later.

The English forward was again on bench in United’s 1-0 win over Zorya Luhansk. Jose Mourinho had decided to start Rooney in this game but, after missing a training session earlier this week due to back problem, changed it.

Scholes suggested that Rooney will respond to this demotion strongly. The Manchester United captain has been under immense criticism for his performances this season. He has been amongst goals and assists for the club but has been sloppy throughout the games for Old Trafford side.

Rooney is a fighter

Scholes has played with Rooney for longer duration on both club and country level. The midfielder spent his entire career at United winning all possible trophies. Rooney was axed from the starting eleven in last weekend’s 4-1 rout of Champions Leicester City. Scholes believes that this dropping has come at the right time for Rooney.

While talking to BT Sport after United's game on Thursday, Scholes said: “Rooney is not in the greatest of form at the minute and the timing is right for him not to be in the team.” The midfielder also insisted that this dropping will rejuvenate the striker by saying, “Wayne's a fighter, he won't sit back and just let this happen. He'll be fighting to get back into this team.”

The forward should be back in team for big games

United gear up to face Stoke City on Sunday at Old Trafford. The team is going to face a tough run of games after the international break. They face Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in the span of 10 days in different competitions. Scholes thinks that “when the big games come, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, we'll see Wayne back to his best".

It is widely believed that Rooney is going to be again on the bench as Mourinho is likely to stick with his winning team. United played their best football of the season against Leicester. It would be interesting to see if the misfiring forward comes back into lineup or will have to be satisfied with the bench role from now onwards.