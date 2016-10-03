Jamie Carragher critical of Kolarov's performance in City's defeat to Spurs

It was a painful watch at best as Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur disposed of Manchester City with relative ease on Saturday, the 2-0 scoreline perhaps flattering City even.

Liverpool veteran and current Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, took no prisoners as he tore into the City players following a dismal performance at White Hart Lane.

None more so, however, than Aleksandar Kolarov who's performance was a nothing short of a horror show.

Contributing with an own goal and a somewhat shambolic attempt at thwarting Hueng Min Son, who went on to set up Dele Alli for the second goal of the match. For large parts of the game Kolarov was a passenger and contributed very little, easily his worst performance of the season so far.

It was a stark contrast to the performances the Serbian has put in when played as the left hand side centre half, playing as though he was a Serbian Javier Mascherano, spraying 40 or 50-yard passes to the wings as well as superb in the air.

Carragher criticises Kolarov display in defeat

Carragher's biggest criticism of Kolarov was that he is a 'poser' and that: "He wants to take a free-kick, he wants to knock a 60-yard ball.

The former England defender added: "You see him defend, he's involved in the two goals... so there's no doubt the full-back area they've got problems."

Many have been left wondering why City have never fully addressed the full back issue that the Blues have. The addition of Bacary Sagna has been something of a masterstroke with the Frenchman reliable as ever.

The likes of Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta, on the other hand, have both had their fair share of lay off time through injury whilst Kolarov has simply not provided the quality City need.

The loss will have come as a shock for City fans especially given the form of late, the two positives that can be taken from this defeat are that for one City remain top of the league, although by only one point.

The real lesson that we hope is learnt here is that Aleksandar Kolarov's time at City is almost certainly at an end, at left back anyway at least and that a replacement couldn't come quick enough.