Pogba struggling physically after summer without a break, insists Lloris

Exactly three months ago today, it was the final day of UEFA Euro 2016. A game which saw hosts France losing the trophy to Portugal.

Not so long after, clubs started their preparations for the new season and the players reported to preseason tours and training.

The players who made it farther in the competition were allowed more rest time before joining their respective clubs.

Paul Pogba, who had zero minutes of pre-season training with former club Juventus or his new side Manchester United, was one of those who first kicked a ball in a competitive match after Euro 2016 due to reaching the final and his transfer speculation which took long to conclude before re-joining the Old Trafford side for a world record fee, and the France goalkeeper thinks that the former Turin based player’s recent unconvincing performances are due to lack of break.

Hugo Lloris thinks that other players are suffering as well

Before facing the Netherlands in a 2018 World Cup qualifier tonight, the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper said that “there are a lot of players who played in the Euros and experiencing physical difficulties at this moment” as “their preparation was not ideal for the new season” and “Paul is one of them. And he has to take on a record transfer to Manchester United.”

The goalkeeper thinks that Pogba has still a lot to offer

Having played only a little number of games for his new club, the former Lyon shot stopper said that “there are lots of little things that have slowed him” but he admitted that everyone knows “he has many qualities and talent - that's why we're demanding of him. But things will go well for him with work”.

Pogba has a huge job in helping his team against the Netherlands tonight before traveling back to England to start the preparations for the Premier League match against rivals Liverpool next Monday.