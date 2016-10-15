Chris Smalling admits Liverpool tie is "the game" for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling admits that the game at Anfield is the best game to win for a United player. The Reds gear up to face Liverpool on Monday in a crunch Premier League game. Smalling insisted that players need to keep the cool in this big game.

United are 7th in the table after enduring a disappointing 1-1 draw against Stoke City before the international break. On the other hand, Liverpool are on their top of their game as they sit fourth in the table with 16 points. United need the win desperately on Monday in order to close the gap with teams at the top.

Smalling stresses the importance of this fixture

Smalling admitted, in an interview with MUTV, that no other game compares to a trip to Anfield. He insisted that “it's a great feeling when you make all those fans happy, as we've done our jobs and can go back to Manchester with a smile on our faces." Smalling could captain the side if Jose Mourinho decides to leave Wayne Rooney on the bench.

The English defender made a slow start to the season as he was used from the bench. He has cemented his position back in the heart of defence after Daley Blind was shifted to left back. Smalling also suggested that “the way the rivalry has brewed over the years, because, it was stressed to the new lads now, how important this fixture is.”

United players should control their emotions

The centre-back also provided knowledge about the tactical aspect of the game for United. He revealed that “it's about controlling our emotions and keeping all our men on the pitch.” Smalling further added that they need to ball move quickly as Liverpool are “a high-pressing team and United are not going to get much time on the ball.”

Mourinho has pleaded with supporters to avoid ruining such an enticing fixture with insensitive chants about human tragedies such as the Hillsborough disaster or the Munich Air Disaster. The Portuguese enjoyed success with Chelsea at Anfield frequently, but with United the game gains even more importance. After the defeat against Manchester City last month, Mourinho will be hoping to get it right in this big game.