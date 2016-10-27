Ward-Prowse wants to make up for last season's cup misery

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse wants the club to "put right" the cup failings of last season, by beating Arsenal in the quarter final and going on to win the EFL Cup.

The two teams clash at the end of next month for a place in the semi final.

Going all the way

Last night's 1-0 win over Sunderland means the Saints are just three fixtures away from potentially lifting the cup, and Ward-Prowse is confident that his side can go all the way.

The youngster claims the South Coast outfit "have to put it right", after a humbling 6-1 defeat at St. Mary's last year. When asked about whether he and his teammates could go all the way, the 20-year-old admitted that Southampton "have a lot of games coming up" but remaind defiant that it could be done.

Ward-Prowse told the media "we want to win a trophy", before adding that the EFL Cup was a "great competition to do it in".

Progress to the quarters

Many predicted an easy game for Southampton last night, however they relied on a superb goal by new arrival Sofiane Boufal. The record signing certainly hit the ground running and Ward-Prowse was full of praise for his teammate. "Sofaine created a bit of magic", claimed Ward-Prowse.

Boufal scores the winner in fine style. Photo: Getty

Ward-Prowse has been with Southampton for his entire career and he lined up with four fellow academy graduates in the starting line up yesterday. Jack Stephens, Harrison Reed, Sam McQueen and Lloyd Isgrove were all given their chance to push for a place in the starting line up.

Next round

Southampton must travel to the Emirates Stadium next month, as they look to beat Arsenal and earn themselves a spot in the last four. The two clubs met earlier in the season, where Arsenal took all three points after a controversial late penalty from Santi Cazorla.