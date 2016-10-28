Mauricio Pochettino believes Leicester could still mount title challenge

Mauricio Pochettino has backed Leicester City to challenge for the title as Tottenham Hotspur face Claudio Ranieri’s men this weekend. The Argentine also updated fans on Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld’s injuries.

Pochettino confirmed that the two players will not be back for the clash on Saturday but could feature in Tottenham’s Champions League fixture with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Leicester are still title contenders

Mauricio Pochettino has backed the Foxes to mount a good title defence this season claiming that it is “not unrealistic”. However, Pochettino did not dismiss the fact that Leicester are also in the Champions League which will make it more “difficult because you spend a lot of energy in that competition”.

He continued to add that they are still “a very good team” and will prove to be a tough test this weekend. Pochettino concluded by analyzing Claudio Ranieri’s men saying that, “They keep a similar style. They play 1-4-4-2” before commenting, “they okay with different names but they keep the same structure”. The Argentine added that “they are strong, they play deep with good organization”.

Kane and Alderweireld recovering well

The Tottenham boss confirmed that both Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld are recovering well from their respective injuries, however he failed to give a definite date for their return. The Argentine commented that “it’s difficult to know” but there is a chance they could return for Tottenham’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen next week or the North London derby that weekend.

Speaking of the two’s training regimes the manager commented, “they are working very hard and they suffer a lot” which makes them “want to be available quickly”. He added that “It’s a tough session every day and they suffer every day” as they try to regain match fitness. Pochettino concluded to say that the players are “not frustrated” but “are positive” as they look to return as quickly as possible.