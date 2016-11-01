Andreas Pereira believes he has a 'good future' at Manchester United

Andreas Pereira is a man of huge talent and potential, every Manchester United fan should know this, but after breaking into the first team set-up two years ago under Louis van Gaal the flame just hasn't been lit and he's now considered by some as a bit of an outcast.

Pereira himself, however, remains confident that he's destined to wear the famous red shirt for years to come and told Manchester Evening News that "many people at the club," have given him confidence that that's the feeling in the United camp as well.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a regular starter for the Under 18s in the 2012/13 season and then went on to sign his first professional contract with the club after accumulating 5 goals in 20 appearances. His steady rise didn't stop there, though, Pereira captained a United side in their Milk Cup 2013 journey and won the Player of the Tournament award while helping his team win the Premier section.

Pereira made his debut two seasons ago

He made his first team debut during that game at MK Dons in the 2014/15 season when he replaced Saidy Janko at half-time and is one of just three players who were in that squad and are still at the club today (along with Adnan Januzaj and James Wilson). Later on in the season a Premier League debut was picked up as he was 77th-minute replacement for Juan Mata in a convincing 3-0 home victory against Tottenham Hotspur and then to top off a breakthrough year, he was awarded the Under 21s Player of the Year honour at the End of Season Award Ceremony.

An eagerly-awaited first senior goal arrived last season when he scored the second in a 3-0 win against Ipswich Town as he showed the Old Trafford crowd a slice of magic by bending a brilliant free-kick over the wall and into the top corner. In that moment it looked liked he'd finally arrived onto the scene however after a change in management in the summer and some new midfield acquisitions, a season-long loan move to Granada CF was on the cards in order to "get more time on the pitch".

Mourinho keeps in touch with Pereira

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is known to be very fond of the Brazilian and has even contacted him during his stay at Granada CF "asking how everything was going", much to the delight of Pereira who emphasised his appreciation to Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese boss "loves" Andreas Pereira, however, he made it clear in the summer that the main reasoning behind the star's move to Spain was simply down to squad numbers at United being too high at the time, which of course is understandable.

The Reds will be desperate to tie the playmaker down to a new contract when he returns to the club seen as though his current contract expires in less than two years amid fears that it could be another 'the one who got away' situation like Paul Pogba. The good news for Mourinho and United fans alike, though, is that the player seems very keen on a long-term stay in Manchester and it certainly wouldn't be surprising if he makes his second breakthrough in the next season or two.