Noble and Collins share their delight on West Ham's return to the London Stadium

This weekend will see West Ham in action at home to Stoke City as the Hammers look to improve on their 2-0 loss away to Everton last Sunday.

In contrast, their home performances of recent have been impressive with one win and a draw during their October Premier League fixtures, along with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

Captain Mark Noble shared his views on the impact of that win by stating that “the victory over Chelsea has really made it feel like home and I am really pleased about that”.

Although he [Noble] was pleased with the win, he felt that the media failed to recognizes West Ham’s efforts in which he described the performance as “fantastic”. Moreover, he went on to say the following, “we didn’t really get recognised for that”.

In addition, Noble also praised his manager Slaven Bilic for the change in system as he has said to be “really enjoying it”.

James Collins eager to return to first team football

James Collins will be hoping he can retain his first team spot after losing out to Winston Reid due to some poor form during the start of the season. Reid is currently out with suspension therefore; Collins is expected to be the next in line for selection.

"I cannot wait to get back involved" were the words of Collins who expressed his desire to return to the first team.

He is also hoping he can play to the same level of the rest of the team to get the right results. On doing so he said "we have managed to keep a couple of clean sheets and the boys realised they need to knuckle down in training and we hope this can continue against Stoke".

West Ham - Stoke City will take place this Saturday afternoon at 15:00pm GMT.