David Moyes admits West Ham are finding hectic schedule “very difficult” ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

For years now, Premier League managers have complained about the non-stop schedule that their players endure, specifically over the winter months.

Now West Ham manager David Moyes has conceded that his side are feeling the effects of their Thursday/Sunday schedule, as well as voicing his opinions on VAR and what the Hammers can expect ahead of their crucial game against Nottingham Forest.

Game after game

Something that the likes of Brighton are beginning to discover, and something that Jurgen Klopp has been more than vocal about, is that playing on a Thursday and then again on a Sunday can take it’s toll on the squad. Despite this, Moyes has always expressed how he enjoys the challenge, even though it comes with it’s own issues.

“I don't think our recent fixture list has been any different than what we've had in recent seasons, but ultimately, it's still very difficult,” the West Ham gaffer said.

“To be playing the games regular is tough, but look, we'd rather have it. I think everybody wants to be in Europe, to be in one of the European competitions if you can do it.”

He admits that “it’s not easy” for the players to play in the Premier League games just three days after a tough European game, “but we’re giving it a really good go,” he believes.

Forest will be a test

Unfortunately for the east London club, their brilliant start to the season has been all but undone by their recent form. Their last win in the league came well over a month ago and they will be desperate to pick up all three points this weekend.

As always, Moyes has made it clear that his side must not underestimate Forest, especially after their brilliant win last time out against Aston Villa.

“You can only win the one in front of you,” he stated in regard to the Irons poor league form.

“So we will have to try and play well. Nottingham Forest are a decent team and they had a great result last week, so we're going to have to play well.

“Steve Cooper has done a brilliant job at Nottingham Forest. I don't think I was surprised by it but, overall, they did great last year to keep them up and they look as if they're building this year.

"They've bought a lot of players over the last two years and kept moving the team on, so I think they've done a good job.”

VAR controversies

Following multiple incidents surrounding VAR, Moyes was hounded with questions regarding the system. Seemingly fed up with the topic Moyes summarised his opinion on it, as well as the standard of refereeing in England.

“I think we're all pretty disappointed with lots of aspects [of VAR], but I think we're also very much in favour of trying to make it work.

“I just think that we've all been disappointed with probably some of the officiating as well this season, but, look, my single opinion wouldn't matter a jot and they'll do what they need to do.”

He then went on to show his frustration about how choice he has to be with his words, in regards to referees, out of fear of being punished.

“Managers will be fined for speaking out of turn,” the Scotsman argued.

“You’re asking me questions, which I could get fined for speaking out of turn [by answering honestly and emotionally], mainly [within] 20 minutes after games, which could get me in trouble because they’re about referees and officiating. So, most of the managers don't want to say anything about it.”

“I would hope journalists and Sky, for example, would respect the managers and don't put them in those positions. But if clubs or managers choose to have an outburst, then that's their choice, they can do that,” he concluded

On their day, both West Ham and Nottingham Forest can be extremely tough to play against. The home side will need to be on top of their game at the London Stadium if they are to come away with a result.

After a hard-fought Europa League win on Thursday, the east London faithful will be hoping they can start to build momentum again and start pushing for a European spot once again.

On the other side though, a loss would move Forest above them in the table and could see the Hammers drop as low as 15th. It is an absolutely crucial game in West Ham’s season. They could be aiming sky high again, or they could have to start being wary of the wrong end of the table for a second year in a row.