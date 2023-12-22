David Moyes insists "It's always tough to play Manchester United"

Eyebrows have been raised in the last few days at Moyes following the 5-1 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday as the Hammers crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-finals stage.

It has been a mixed start to the season for West Ham and their ninth-place position perhaps undermines some poor performances this term.

The 5-0 drubbing to Fulham and the defeat by Liverpool are the ones that spring to mind of late. However, there have been some excellent displays including a 3-1 EFL Cup truimph over Arsenal, a convincing 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked if Saturday's game will be the perfect opportunity to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointment, Moyes said he is hoping to continue their good run of form in the Premier League.

"It's a completley different competition, it would be wrong to put them in the same context," stated the ex-Manchester United manager.

"We're just on the back off a really good win against Wolves where we won 3-0 at home.

"We're fairing pretty good (in the Premier League) so we will look to keep it up."

6,000 West Ham fans made the trip up to the North-West to see their side fall to a humbling defeat against Liverpool.

Moyes gave a message to those fans that travelled up to the game.

"I am disappointed that we couldn't win the game but we have taken a lot of fans to Bačka Topola to Olympiacos to different places where we haven't won all of the games," he said.

"We have had to rotate in all of those games as well so we will continue to try and make the right choices."

The new European Super League proposals

The European Super League has dominated the headlines in recent days.

An organisation named A22 is the driving force for the fresh proposals for the Super League. This will be midweek European competitions for the best men's and women's sides with promotion and relegation between leagues.

The major difference to the 2021 proposal is that there are no permanent members, although the so-called 'top-six' have released statements saying they are commited to UEFA competitions.

Moyes expresses his view on the matter.

"I am not in favour (of the new proposals) but that is not for me to say," said the Scotsman.

"I need to sit and read and hear all of the things.

"My mind would be definitely not - I think there are very good tournaments going on throughout Europe and throughout the world at the moment.

"I don't think an awful lot needs changing."

Reflecting on his time at Old Trafford

Moyes comes up against the side he used to manage in 2013 after he suceeded Sir Alex Ferguson. The manager replacing the Manchester United legend was always going to have a tough task on their hands but Moyes only lasted ten months after a torrid time at Old Trafford.

Despite his struggles, he doesn't view the Manchester United job as impossible with current manager Erik ten Hag coming under scrutiny after a disappointing season so far.

"No, not at all," he claimed.

"Sir Alex did it and I have no doubt someone will bring Manchester United back to the levels (they are used to)."

"I hope for Erik's sake it is him and I am sure it won't be too long before they are competiting in all of the major competitions again."

Manchester United's current predicament

At the moment, Manchester United can very unpredictable. Already knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following defeats to Galatasaray and Copenhagen, the Red Devils have suffered a number of poor defeats in Premier League.

A 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and a lacklustre display in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United are two that have occured in recent times. Last time out, they managed to hold title-chasing Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

"I know the history, I know the club, I know what they stand for, I know what they want," he said.

"I always expect them to give you a tough game.

"All I can see is that they have got some really good players and I hope we don't catch them on a good day."

Will West Ham put their Anfield woes behind them, or will United have a memorable trip to the capital?