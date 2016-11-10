Sergio Aguero plays down Real Madrid rumours

Ever since his debut season for the Manchester City back in 2011, Sergio Aguero has had some of the biggest clubs in world football desperate for the Argentine's signature.

Having made a scintilating start to this season with 14 goals and one assist in 15 appearances, it's understandable why Europe's elite clubs are once again vying for Aguero's signature.

Most recently Spanish giants Real Madrid CF have registered an interest in City's star man and not for the first time either. This is in light of a supposed 'rift' between Sergio and Pep Guardiola.

Though speaking with ESPN Radio FC, Aguero allayed these rumours saying: “I never had problems with Guardiola, nor him with me. He always helped me and gave me advice,”

Despite Zinedine Zidane being blessed with attacking options such as Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema it seems that the Frenchman may look to further strengthen his side with the addition of Aguero.

Aguero plays down rumours linking him with a move to the Bernabeu

Along with Aguero admitting a move to La Liga an unattractive one, one to Real Madrid would certainly be off the cards with Aguero being a former player of staunch rivals, Atletico Madrid.

It's been long known that Aguero's desire is to end his career at his boyhood club Club Atlético Independiente, but the exact date is unknown.

Speculation has pin pointed the year of Aguero's 31st birthday in 2019 whilst Aguero has mentioned before he would stay until he won the Champions League with City though there's much doubt surrounding both dates.

The thought of Aguero ever leaving Manchester City is a painful one, a player that has written himself into club folklore and has become one of the clubs great icons.

Guardiola's recent appointment has seen an even harder working and more ruthless Aguero unleashed making an exit from the Argentinian unlikely, for now at least.