Dele Alli: Moussa Dembele is the best footballer in the Tottenham squad

Dele Alli says that in his opinion, Moussa Dembele is the best player in the Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Dembele is the best player at Tottenham, says Alli

Dembele has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances this season for the club due to injury and suspension, but when he has played, he has made a massive difference to the team as his drive gives the team a different dimension.

Following Dembele's impressive performance against Arsenal before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino said that he was a genius and Alli also rates the midfielder very highly and enjoys playing with him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, when asked who was Spurs best player, Alli said "in my opinion Dembele" as he feels that "he's very good" as he gives the team something that no other player does.

Alli added that Dembele's "feet are unbelievable" when he is on the ball and "he's so big and he shifts his body so easily" which makes it difficult for the opposition to get the ball off him.

Ahead of Spurs game against West Ham United this weekend, Dembele is one of seven players who could miss the clash after picking up a minor injury on international duty which would be a big blow for the team.

Alli unsure who is the toughest player in the squad

Dembele is one of a number of big tough midfielders that Pochettino has at his disposal with the likes of Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko but Alli is unsure who should get the tag of being the toughest in the team.

Alli said "Dembele or Sissoko" are probably the toughest but "Sissoko is just scary" the midfielder joked and he went on to say that "we've also got Wanyama as well" which shows how difficult it is to tell. Alli continued by adding that "they're not fighters so I don't know" so "maybe I'm the toughest."