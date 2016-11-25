Liverpool v Sunderland preview: Black cats looking for third straight win at title chasing Kopites

Second from bottom Sunderland travel to 2nd place Liverpool, looking to turn the Premier League table upside down this weekend.

Renewed hope on Wearside

Sunderland come into this game a lot more confident about it than they would have been a couple of weeks ago, after back to back victories over AFC Bournemouth and Hull City have lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League table and just three points from safety.

The Black cats recent change in fortune is mostly down to the suprising goal scoring exploits of a former Everton striker, Victor Anichiebe. Anichiebe followed up his goal at Bournemouth before the international break, with a brace last week against Hull to secure a 3-0 victory. Therefore, along with 150 top flight goal man, Jermain Defoe, they'll be looking to cause some trouble back on Merseyside.

Anfield becoming fortress again

Liverpool drew a rare blank last time out at Southampton, which was in stark contrast to their last game before the November international break where they hit Watford for six at Anfield, a venue where they're yet to taste defeat this season.

The draw with the Saints meant they lost top spot in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp's team now sit a point behind leaders Chelsea, but only ahead of Manchester City behind them on goal difference with 27 points through 12 games. The Reds will no doubt be confident having never lost at home to Sunderland in the Premier League era.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder, Adam Lallana remains a doubt after suffering a groin injury with England.

Defender, Joe Gomez returned to action during the week for the reserves after more than a year out with a knee injury, but this game should be too soon for his first team return.

Sunderland manager, David Moyes will be forced into changes, as Paddy McNair was ruled out for the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in the Hull win, while defender Papy Djiilobodji is suspended after being sent off against the Tigers.

Veterans, John O'Shea and Steven Pienaar are set to return from injury and suspension respectively, but the game will come too soon for midfielders, Jan Kirchoff and Sebastian Larrson despite them both scoring for the under- 23's during the week.

Stats

Liverpool have not lost any of their last 18 home games in all competitions against Sunderland, with the Wearsiders last win at Anfield coming on the final day of the 1982/83 season.

James Milner has scored five Premier League goals against Sunderland for four different teams, only former Liverpool man, Emile Heskey has scored more against them for more teams.

Sunderland have scored their last 21 penalties in the top flight, the longest run of all current teams in the league, their last miss came in December 2011.