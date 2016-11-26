Zaha still 'hoping' for England recall, says Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has urged England to consider recalling Wilfried Zaha to the squad.

It was reported last week that the winger was considering switching allegiance to play for Ivory Coast, the country of his birth. However, Pardew feels that a Three Lions call-up could come soon.

“I think he’s done more than enough to warrant a place [in the squad],” Pardew told his press conference prior to today’s game against Swansea City.

Zaha already has two caps for England, his first coming in a 4-2 defeat to Sweden in 2012 before a second against Scotland the following summer. Although due to both caps being won in friendlies, he is still eligible to switch to Ivory Coast.

Pardew played down the link between Zaha and the Elephants, insisting “I think Wilfried is still hoping that England come for him.”

Zaha wanting international football following excellent start to the season

Zaha, 24, has failed to earn a call-up to the England side since the Scotland game in 2013. It is understood that the Eagles’ academy product has grown frustrated at being ignored and his good form this season has made him consider his international allegiance.

Turning to Ivory Coast would mean Zaha’s first taste of international football come at the Africa Cup of Nations which begins just after Christmas. Losing Zaha to international duty could come as a blow to the Eagles who would lose last season’s Player of the Year for the whole month of January.

Zaha has also been Palace's best player during the current campaign. The winger has five assists to his name, second to Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, and one goal.

It was reported in 2012 that former Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba tried to persuade Zaha to consider playing for the Elephants but the former Manchester United man chose England instead. However, further ignorance from the Three Lions’ set-up could lead to Zaha choosing to represent the country of his birth.