Crystal Palace Under-23s fall to late defeat against Charlton counterparts

Crystal Palace’s development side extended their winless run to eight games against rivals Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

Richard Shaw’s Under-23s fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Addicks, courtesy of Mikhail Kennedy’s late strike at Selhurst Park.

The young Eagles were without usual captain Luke Dreher through injury and his place in central midfield was instead occupied by first-year scholar Gio McGregor.

Embed from Getty Images Mikhail Kennedy (left, pictured playing for the first team last season) scored the only goal of the game in Charlton's favour | Photo: Getty images / Harry Trump

First half of minimal chances

Following a slow start to the game, Charlton thought they had taken the lead when Josh Umerah had the ball in the net, only to have his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Palace had the next best chance when Aaron Bissaka headed over. The winger was eight yards out and unmarked and probably should have done better.

The lively Umerah then came closest to breaking the deadlock once more when his long-range effort smashed against the post.

In a half of very few chances, the Eagles should have opened the scoring when Randell Williams found Andre Coker following a wonderfully worked move, but the striker’s effort was saved by Charlton goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.

Mitov was then pulled into action twice in quick succession at the start of the second half. First having to deny Ben Wynter before having to improvise moments later to tip Coker’s deflected effort over the crossbar.

From the resulting corner, the visitors broke away and Matt Carter became the second Charlton player to strike the post, this time his effort hitting the woodwork from eight yards.

Palace introduced Jason Lokilo with 20 minutes left to add some flair out wide, replacing Levi Lumeka. The wide man has struggled in a Palace shirt since his move from Anderlecht last summer and had minimal effect on the game in the short time he spent on the Selhurst Park turf on this chilly afternoon in South London.

It was Charlton who finally broke the deadlock twelve minutes from time when a fast counter-attack was culminated by Kennedy firing beyond Palace ‘keeper, Billy Granger.

The result leaves Shaw’s side without a win since 19 September, a 3-1 home victory against Hull City.