Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview: Red Devils looking for consistency against tricky Hammers

Manchester United host West Ham United for the second time in three days on Wednesday evening, this time in an EFL Cup quarter-final, looking for some consistency that has been lacking this season.

Second meeting in three days

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday with Diafra Sakho opening the scoring for the hammers and Zlatan Ibrahimovic getting the equaliser for Jose Mourinho's men.

The game saw the Red Devils draw for the fourth consecutive game at home in the Premier League which has seen them fall eight points of the top four places.

This game though gives United the perfect chance to put things right as they look to progress through to the semi-finals of a competition that they have won on three previous occasions with the last coming in 2010 when they won 4-0 against Wigan Athletic in the final.

Both teams here on merit

So far this year, United have beaten Northampton Town and Manchester City in the previous rounds to get to this stage and they will be looking to get to the next stage against the hammers.

West Ham, on the other hand, have reached the quarter-finals after defeating Accrington Stanley and Chelsea in the previous rounds and will be looking to avenge their quarter-final FA Cup defeat to United last season.

Team News

United will be without a few key players for the game. Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini will both miss the game due to suspension after both players picked up their fifth yellow card against the hammers on Sunday.

Eric Bailly has returned to training this week after injury but the game has to come to early for him to play any part. Chris Smalling though remains out with a broken toe.

Michael Carrick though has recovered from a knock which made him miss the league game on Sunday and is set play some part in the game.

On the other hand, Slaven Bilic could welcome back Winston Reid to his starting eleven with the defender available again after suspension. Sakho though will miss the game due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during the game on Sunday.

This could mean that Andy Carroll could start the game after the striker returned to training but Bilic confirmed that he will check on the striker tomorrow before the game to see if he is ready or not.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Blind, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera; Martial, Rooney, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic.

West Ham United: (4-2-3-1) Adrian; Reid, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Noble; Payet, Lanzini, Antonio; Ayew.

Referee: Michael Jones (ENG).