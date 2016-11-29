Eric Dier: Spurs must turn performances into wins

Eric Dier has called on Tottenham Hotspur to start turning good performances into wins after a disappointing week that saw the team lose two games where they had chances to win the game.

Spurs exited the UEFA Champions League group stages after losing 2-1 against AS Monaco last Tuesday before falling to the same scoreline against Chelsea at the weekend.

We must bounce back against Swansea, insists Dier

In both games the performances of the team was good and they should have got something from them but they didn't and Dier feels that the team are closing in on getting better results very soon as they look to get back into the Premier League title race.

Speaking to Spurs' official website after the defeat to Chelsea, Dier said that "we can't kick ourselves too much" as the team played well during the game and now it's important that the team "are ready for Swansea next week" as the team need to "keep pushing and reach the level we can" which was shown last year.

Dier felt that the way the team started against Chelsea "showed fantastic character to start the way we did" by getting the early goal from Christian Eriksen and having chances after that.

More consistency needed from Spurs

The problem though was that the team struggled to play the whole game like that and Dier said "it's a matter of us playing like that for 90 minutes" as the team have to start "turning draws into wins" as that is way the team can start getting back on track over the difficult Christmas period.

The Tottenham midfielder continued to say that "we work hard, we're committed" which is great for the fans to here going forward. Dier feels the only thing lacking is that the team need to be "more consistent" and if they do that then things will start to turn good for Spurs again.

The good thing though was that even though the team wasn't playing the best, they didn't lose any games in the league until the Chelsea game and now the important thing is to go back to basics and bounce back quickly against Swansea City at the weekend.