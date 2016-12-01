This Manchester United team create more than any other I've managed, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes his current Manchester United side create more opportunities than any other team he's previously managed in his career.

Just several months into his managerial post at Old Trafford, opposition fans and pundits alike were quickly trying to announce that the Portuguese boss was finished.

But Wednesday night's 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals means United have scored four goals in two games this season under Mourinho.

United only managed that feat twice under previous manager Louis Van Gaal, suggesting that - in terms of attacking intent and creating goalscoring opportunities - United are making strides.

"I’ve never had a team with so much creation, I’ve never had a team who create so many chances," Mourinho told MUTV after his side's emphatic victory at the expense of the Hammers.

Mourinho urges United to win more matches despite 'beautiful' football

Along with saying he has never had a team which creates as many chances, Mourinho described this current side as being a "beautiful team" which plays "beautiful, attacking football" but he has also "never had a team with so many draws."

He added: "I'm pleased with the result because the performance is something that we're used to. We're playing very, very well at home and this was more of the same."

Mourinho also said that "the beauty" of his side's attacking approach is "more of the same match after match", declaring: "One of the things I proposed to myself was to come to such a like United, who play the kind of football that people want, because it's Manchester United tradition. So I'm really happy with that."

Last week's 4-0 win against Feyenoord and the 4-1 win over West Ham last week shows everyone that Manchester United have the capabilities to put teams to the sword when they are all on the same page.

The Red Devils may be lagging behind in the league, sitting in sixth place and eight points off of fourth-placed Arsenal, they have shown that they are more than capable of playing some truly beautiful football.

A huge positive from the win over the Hammers was Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s display, earning himself the Man of the Match award due to his two assists on the night.

Mourinho has hinted that the Armenian winger may start at the weekend against Everton. The former Borussia Dortmund winger wasn’t given a chance until the last week or so, and he has taken the two mid-week games in his stride and put out dominant performances each time.

Furthermore Anthony Martial bagged himself a brace as he got back to scoring ways at long last. The French striker - who finds himself playing regularly out wide - has had a turbulent season off the pitch with very public relationship issues and even a minor fall-out with Mourinho.

But last night he looked very confident on the ball, taking the full-backs on and putting himself in great attacking positions, which eventually led to his two goals.

Sooner or later, Manchester United will turn the corner

But despite these wins, United are still not at their best and of course neither of these results instantly make even the most die-hard of fans deluded enough to believe they are making a surge for the title.

Yet, it should give the fans some belief that United are close to turning the corner.

A one-off four goal win can mean nothing, but doing it twice in seven days shows that the attacking ability is in fact there. In actual fact if it wasn’t for the David De Gea mistake in the first half, it would have likely ended 4-0 again.

The frustrating Burnley game is another example, though it may sound odd to look at a 0-0 draw as a reason to be excited. United had over 30 shots that game and over half of them were on target. If Tom Heaton didn’t have arguably the best game of his career it could have been 4-0 or 5-0.

The side are creating more chances than they ever did under Van Gaal and it is by some margin. With just a bit more confidence and perhaps the introduction of Mkhitaryan, United can find the cutting edge they need to translate their dominance into wins and go on a great run of form to push themselves up the table.