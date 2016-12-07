Nathan Trott signs first professional contract with West Ham United

West Ham United have announced the signing of another talented youngster, with goalkeeper Nathan Trott penning his first professional contract with the Hammers.

Massive achievement

The youngster is touted as one of the bright talents in the Hammers academy system, and will be with the club until 2020 having signed a three and a half year deal.

The 18-year-old has come on leaps and bounds this season, starring in the Premier League 2 for the Hammers. He also made his international debut for he England U19s, and he shared his delight at signing his first professional deal.

“I think it’s a massive achievement for me and my family," Trott told whufc.com. "I can only thank the people who are around me and support me every day to get where I am today."

He continued, “I think my family have just supported me along the way." The youngster stated, "As a kid, everyone wants to be a footballer but everyone knew I was really serious about becoming a professional and each year they have just supported me."

The 'keeper admitted, “I want to give myself extra time for me to work. I want to try to prove to fans that I can become a really great player."

Trott added, “I want to establish myself as the No1 for the U23s and play week in, week out and get used to the feeling of being No1. “

Pushing me further

The Hammers currently have a fantastic crop of players coming through. Domingos Quina recently signed his own professional contract and with the likes of Reece Oxford breaking into the first team, and Trott praised the work of coach Terry Westley.

“It was probably the main factor in me wanting to sign here,” he continued. “Your work is always seen around the Academy and you’ll be given the chance if you deserve it."

He continued, “[At the Academy], Terry [Westley, Academy Manager] and Liam [Manning, Academy Coach and Assistant Manager] have been very supportive of me. And and my coach JJ [Jerome John, Academy Goalkeeping Coach] as well.

Trott concluded, “Those three are probably the main three who have pushed me. It’s important that now they keep onto me."

West Ham United U23's will take on Swansea City at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Monday, December 12 with kick-off at 7pm GMT.