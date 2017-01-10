Reece Oxford hails "very nice" return to West Ham U23s in Norwich victory

West Ham starlet Reece Oxford has hailed his "very nice" return to fitness, as he captained the U23's in Monday's 2-1 victory over Norwich.

Nice to get back

It has been a frustrating start to the campaign for the 18-year-old, making just two UEFA Europa League appearances before injuring his knee in training back in October.

Oxford has signed a new deal with the Hammers since then, and returned for the first time as the Canaries visited the Chigwell Consruction Stadium.

Goals from Ashley Fletcher and top scorer Toni Martinez canceled out Joe Crowe's consolation, and Oxford shared his delight at returning to the pitch.

“I’ve been out for about two and a bit months now," Oxford told whufc.com. "But it’s very nice to get back with the U23s and get a win."

He added, “It’s been a bit frustrating but hopefully now I’m back fit. I can get back in the side and help the team.

"It’s been hard for the boys recently but hopefully we can pull through now," the defender stressed. "I hope I can help them and play well for the team.“

Oxford concluded, “I felt good tonight, I thought I would feel quite leggy but I was quite surprised how good I felt so hopefully I can push on from here.”

Hot with requests

There is no doubt there is some talent in the youth ranks at the Hammers, with examples such as Martin Samuelsen, Reece Burke and Josh Cullen all impressing in the lower leagues.

The loan window will shut at the end of January, and coach Terry Westley expects a few more departures before then: “There was a big attendance by scouts tonight."

Wesley explained, "The loan window closes at the end of January for the rest of the season and I think we had 50 clubs here."

He added, “I’m sure my phone will be hot with requests with people wanting to take our players out on loan."

Westley cited Josh Cullen, currently on loan Bradford City, as what the loans can do for the Hammers' youth: "He’s been man of the match eight times for Bradford and he’s leading a surge to try and get them promoted.”

West Ham United U23's will visit Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Elite Performance Centre on Monday, January 16 with kick-off at 7pm GMT.