Benitez not focused on Arsenal rumours

As Arsenal prepare for life without Arsène Wenger, numerous high-profile managers are going to be linked with a move to the Emirates.

This weekend it was the turn of Rafa Benitez to answer questions about a potential move to the capital, however the Newcastle United boss insisted his focus was on their trip to Norwich City.

Concentrating on Newcastle

In typical Benitez style, he was not for budging when pressed about recent reports linking him to the North London outfit.

Speaking ahead of his side's Championship clash this evening, Benitez insisted, "I’m the manager for playing against Norwich and then the next games."

The 55-year-old went further to distance himself from the rumours by adding, “That’s it, so I’m just focused on that. As a manager you are used to having clubs talking and the media talking, so what you have to do is just concentrate on your job.”

Wenger out?

Benitez refusal to admit he was even remotely interested in the Arsenal job can be coupled with the fact that Wenger has since rubbished talks of him leaving the club anytime soon.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright spoke on BBC 5 Live last weekend and insisted Wenger had told him to was ready to leave, however the Frenchman insists that is not the case.

For this reason, Newcastle fans should probably ignore all rumours involving Benitez and a move back to top European club.

Heard it all before

However, is this something Newcastle fans should get used to? West Ham were another club linked with Benitez earlier in the season. With any high-profile manager, there will always be potential suitors, meaning these rumours are likely to persist.

In addition, Benitez's refusal to give a clear answer about his long-term future last week, may cause fans on Tyneside to panic about the former Real Madrid boss staying at the club past the summer.

However, one thing is for certain, Benitez will be in the dugout when Newcastle take on Norwich this evening.